Thousands and thousands of tiny white lights were being installed Wednesday on nine trees in downtown Victoria’s DeLeon Plaza to provide a beacon for the myriad events that will be held there through the holiday season.

The nine trees each were expected to hold upwards of 20 strands of lights.

“Oh my god, I don’t know … quite a few strands put in each one,” said Michael Einhorn of Sherrariums Plantscaping of Houston, which is installing the lights for the city. He said the lights remained in the trees since last year, but many were damaged by wildlife and the elements. “These lights were up here last year. We didn’t service them all year. So we’ve got to kind of redo it again.”

He said there would be 25,000 lights when the company is done decorating the trees on Wednesday.

In addition to the lights in the park, the company also was installing the 26-foot Christmas tree on West Forrest Street adjacent to the downtown park. This year, the tree sits atop a 4-foot concrete extension, bringing its star-topped peak to 30 feet.

“When we leave today, I think we’ll be ready,” Einhorn said. “It may need a little other programming we may have to come back for, but otherwise it’s up. They’re just kind of finalizing.”

Danielle Williams, the city’s economic development director, was visiting DeLeon Plaza on her day off with her son and daughter. “They heard that the tree was going up they were ‘Let’s go see.’ I’ve already seen people come and take pictures in front of it and everything.”

Among the upcoming events is this weekend’s Small Business Saturday featuring 80 mom-and-pop businesses. Then comes Christmas on the Square on Dec. 2 and the accompanying Christmas Block Party. Dec. 3 is the Parade of Lights in the evening at DeLeon Plaza. And more events are planned at other venues in the city.

“Christmas On the Square is going to be the biggest it’s ever been, with Mother Cluckers having over 100 vendors,” Williams said. “So we’re really going to have that whole shopping village, if you will, on Main Street. So, we’re excited about that, of course. We’re going to have Santa and Mrs. Claus. Santa will be in the gazebo. And we’ll have Mrs. Claus down at City Hall.”

The tree will be lit at Christmas on the Square. Let’s hope the multitude of lights don’t blow a fuse.