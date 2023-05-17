Frustrated by the increase in the assessed property value of his Victoria home, Stewart Pickett posted a picture his tax assessment on a Victoria-based Facebook page. A month later, he's a leader in a social media group populated by a few thousand users.

The value of Pickett's house had gone up nearly $69,000 in two years, he said. He bought the property for $237,000 when he moved to Victoria from Utah four years ago. Pickett is a salesman for Velocity Powersports.

When Pickett, 51, saw how other Victoria homeowners were using his Facebook post to share how they felt about their own appraisal, he thought of a way to bring residents together. The result was a Facebook group titled Say No to Victoria Tax Hikes.

"So within two hours, I started the group. Right now we are just shy of 4,000 members," Pickett said.

Pickett later changed the name of the group to "Victoria Citizens Action Group," which he said better suits the group's purpose of motivating people to take an active role in local politics.

On the group page, Pickett posts a bulletin of upcoming city and county government meetings.

"We have elected folks and just handed them the keys for far too long," Pickett wrote to group members on Sunday. "We have allowed them to continually wreck the car and then we are left with the bill."

Last month, Pickett and members of "Victoria Citizens Action Group" packed a room during a Victoria County Central Appraisal District board meeting. Homeowners urged the board to start a third-party audit of the appraisal district's procedures. The board agreed 3-1 to set a timeline for the audit.

Pickett said he feels it is important for citizens to attend open meetings because the elected officials are the ones setting property tax rates.

"We need a presence at these things for months to come because the inner workings of what's going on with the taxes isn't at the CAD board — they just make the appraised values," Pickett said.

Another administrator in the Facebook group is Candy Cliffe, a Victoria native who has lived in her home for 20 years. Cliffe, 54, said she and her husband Larry Sanders filed a protest because they believed their home's appraised value was too high. They were told the appraisal district would freeze their 2022 property value for one year. Cliffe said she thinks the next appraisal on her house will reveal another increase.

"I know we will get hit," Cliffe said. "That's why I'm involved now because I saw what we went through last year."

Cliffe said the appraisal district needs to fix its methods for assessing property value before homeowners can't pay taxes and end up losing their homes.

"I really had an issue with (the appraisal calculations) because these are people's homes that they're going to have to sell and they're not going to be able to replace these homes for what they could sell them short for, or if they lose them to foreclosure, somebody's going to pick them up for pennies on the dollar," Cliffe said.

Keri Wickliffe, the chief appraiser in Victoria County, said she wants residents to visit her office at 2805 N. Navarro St. or even interrupt her at the grocery store when they have questions about their appraisal. She said the appraisal process is a "complicated system" that the Legislature in Austin will need to fix.

"I understand people are not happy because they hear what they don't want to hear at a protest hearing," Wickliffe said. "A lot of people believe the taxing entities tell us how we should do our job, but that's not true. They can't set a tax rate until we have set all of the appraisal values."

The Central Appraisal District has undergone multiple leadership changes this year. John Halliburton announced his retirement in March after serving as chief appraiser for three decades. Wickliffe stepped in as the interim chief and was tapped as Halliburton's permanent replacement April 26.

On that same day, CAD board chairman Lou Svetlik voted against starting the third-party audit. He was surrounded by homeowners who wanted the board to get going with the audit this year. Svetlik filed a resignation letter two weeks later.

Pickett believes the pressure from the community, both online and in person, made an impact.

"I believed all of that happened because we showed up," Pickett said.