The thunderous vibration of over 200 Harley Davidson exhaust pipes passed through Victoria Saturday in honor of a fallen Calaveras Motorcycle Club member.
More than 100 motorcyclists from all over Texas, as well as parts of Oklahoma and Washington, participated in the club's second annual memorial ride in honor of Jose "Rozzay" Lozoya. The ride kicked of at the Texan Convenience store, 3402, SH 185, and rolled through town to Lozoya's grave at the Resurrection Cemetery, 1009 E. Mockingbird Lane.
Lozoya died of COVID-19 in 2020 during the first stages of the pandemic. He was a member of the club's McAllen Chapter, but Victoria was his home, friends said.
Lozoya served in the Marine Corps for four years as a combat engineer. Jessica Castellanos Trevino served with him. She led the memorial ride in her truck, decked out in remembrance of Lozoya.
Trevino flew the Marine Corps Flag and the American Flag from the bed of her truck, with "Rozzay" in bold letters and other mementos affixed to the back window.
"He was a great guy. He had an infectious laugh. His hugs were the best. I could talk to him about anything. He was there for me no matter what," Trevino said. "This ride is awesome. It shows you how much he was loved as a person."
Family members spoke at the memorial service about how hard COVID-19 hit Lozoya. He died in McAllen about two weeks after contracting the virus on a visit to Victoria.
Lozoya came to Victoria for the June 19, 2020, anniversary party for the Victoria chapter, said Simon "Triple H" Hysquiedro, Calaveras national sergeant-at -arms.
"When he left, he was sick as s--t, got on his bike and drove. He was running with the McAllen Chapter back then. As soon as he got back, Tommy, his roommate, started making calls," Hysquierdo said. "That COVID hit us hard."
Everyone in attendance agreed that Lozoya made a positive impact on the club.
"Rozzay came in h--l on wheels and he left h--l on wheels," Hysquierdo said. "But, guess what, he left an imprint on each one of y'all."
