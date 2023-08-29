EL MATON — Tidehaven head coach David Lucio wants his defense to be aggressive.
But sometimes during practice he has to remind his defenders that they’re going against their teammates.
“I’d say going back to about 2017,” Lucio said. “But this one is probably the most aggressive. They’ll literally kill each other if I let them. I have to do everything I can to keep them from slaughtering their own.”
Tidehaven outside linebacker Ricky Rubio makes no apologies for the Tigers’ all-out approach.
“Iron sharpens iron,” he said. “That’s the only thing I can say.”
Tidehaven took its aggressive approach onto the field and came away with a 30-0 season-opening win over Goliad, and moved to No. 3 in the Class 3A, Division II state rankings.
“We have a lot of starters coming back from last year so our defense is looking pretty strong,” Rubio said. “It’s going to look even better as this season goes on. It’s just how aggressive we are. We don’t care who we play, we’re going to come and hit as hard as we can.”
Lucio credits experience and some slight tweaks by first-year defensive coordinator Bobby Gonzalez for the successful start.
“We have nine starters back with 14 games played and that helps,” Lucio said. “We have a new defensive coordinator with a little bit different style. He knows these kids because he was a hire within and I think that helped make the transition easier.”
The Tigers also did well on offense, as running back Joseph Dodds, a Baylor commit, rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
“It was a good showing for us,” Lucio said. “I think Goliad has a quality team. We did a good job on both sides of the ball. Offensively, we missed on some opportunities, but overall, especially up front, we have three sophomores starting and I was pleased with their performance.”
Tidehaven looks to continue its progress when it returns to Delvin L. Taska Stadium on Friday to take on Odem.
“There are a couple of things we need to work on,” said receiver Connor Claxton. “But this was the first game and we’re going to fix them. We’ve just got to do our job, stay in shape and do the little things right and we’ll be in good shape.”
In the win column
Four area head coaches picked up a win in their debut at their school.
Victoria East’s Charlie Reeve, Hallettsville’s Levi Montgomery, Flatonia’s Brent Mascheck and Hallettsville Sacred Heart’s Alex Seydler had successful openers.