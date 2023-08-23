The District 14-3A, Division II champion was decided in the final game of the regular season last year.
Van Vleck hosted Tidehaven in a winner-take-all bout that saw the Tigers take home the outright title with a 28-14 win over the Leopards and finished district with a 5-0 record.
Following the win, Tidehaven advanced to the regional final before falling to Poth.
This season, the Tigers field 15 returning starters, including Baylor commit running back Joseph Dodds and sophomore quarterback Kale Russell, the Advocate’s newcomer of the year.
The familiar faces have Tidehaven head coach David Lucio confident his team can repeat as district champions.
“We’ve got significantly bigger, faster and stronger,” Lucio said. “We just have to continue to play our game, stay healthy. Every week is going to be a challenge, which will be good for us because we’ll enter the playoffs.”
Van Vleck’s loss to Tidehaven in 2022, which helped Boling end the season in second place in district, was the second consecutive season the team played for a district championship. In 2021, the Leopards defeated East Bernard to win the title.
This year, Van Vleck is being led by interim head coach Shannon Permenter, who was promoted from his offensive coordinator role.
“It’s come down to the last game of the season the last two years so it might go again,” Permenter said. “I hope we’re playing again for a district championship.”
Towards the bottom of the district last season was Rice Consolidated, which ended 1-5 in district play in Brad Dumont’s return to the sideline for the Raiders.
Rice Consolidated will have a new quarterback, but will return four-star Nebraska commit Roger Gradney, who Dumont hopes can help the team play complete games.
“We competed, but we didn’t finish and we’ve got to figure out a way to finish games, get into games and be into games,” Dumont said. “We’re rebuilding a program that was down and I’m just looking for them to have a little more fight and be hungry.”