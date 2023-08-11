EL MATON — Entering their scrimmage against Shiner, Tidehaven wanted to feature the passing game.
With Baylor commit and preseason all-American Joseph Dodds in the backfield and certain to feature a starring role in the Tigers offense, head coach David Lucio wanted to show that his team was more than just its star running back.
The scrimmage began with the Tigers first team offense running 15 plays against the Comanches first team defense and Tidehaven's offense started off in the best way. Dodds took the first play 39 yards to get the Tigers in scoring range.
After the big play to start the game it was quarterback Kale Russell and wide receiver Jachen Duran who took over. Once in the redzone Russell found his 6 feet, 3 inch target in the corner of the endzone for their first score of the evening.
Russell and Duran were not done in the first period. The Tigers drove right down the field again thanks to more big plays in the passing game from Russell and once in the redzone he found Duran on a short crossing route for his second score of the evening.
"(Duran) is a weapon, we can even throw him in the backfield but we didn't do that tonight," Lucio said. "We didn't try to go too crazy with a lot of our weapons tonight, but he's a force."
The scrimmage went with each teams first string offense running 15 plays against the opponent's first team defense, and then doing the same with the second unit. The scrimmage concluded with each team's first string offense running 10 plays against the opponent's first string defense.
In the first set of 15 plays Tidehaven scored two touchdowns while Shiner failed to get into the endzone.
Once the second stringers came onto the field the game began to shift. Shiner broke off a long run for a touchdown to open their scoring and the Comanches' defense began to stall the Tiger offense.
The second string set a tone for the first string to follow. Going back on the field for a second time the first string Comanche defense was able to hold the Tigers scoreless, including a a fourth and goal stand.
Once the first team offense took the field again they began to move the ball with balance and were able to hit a couple of big plays in the passing game thanks to quick decision making from quarterback Carson Schuette.
"(Schuette) is a great athlete, he does a good job and he see's the defense well," Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker said. "He's got a lot of confidence in his ability and we've got some guys who can make plays, we can throw the ball."
Schuette punctuated his night with a 46 yard touchdown pass to knot things up at 12, which is where the game ended. After a rough start, Shiner grew into the game and Boedeker liked the way his group competed.
"We knew there was going to be some questions about how we came out because it's the first time a lot of these kids have played a varsity football game," Boedeker said. "When you're going against a team like Tidehaven you it's going to be tough, but once they got into the flow of the game and got some confidence they showed they can do some good things."