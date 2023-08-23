EL MATON — Tidehaven running back Joseph Dodds might best be described as the strong, silent type.
But Dodds won’t back down from a challenge.
“He’s always been a hard worker and his attitude has always been the same,” Tidehaven head coach David Lucio said about Dodds. “I always tell people, the No. 1 thing I like about him is he doesn’t talk trash, but he will react when somebody talks trash to him. He reacts well. He talks with his game and that’s my favorite trait about Joseph Dodds.”
Dodds enters his senior season bigger, stronger and healthier than at any point in his Tidehaven career.
He’ll play at 210 pounds, which is 15 pounds heavier than last season and 45 pounds heavier than he weighed as a freshman.
Dodds was selected to the MaxPreps preseason Small Town All-American team.
“I feel even better,” Dodds said. “I put on a lot of weight and started lifting a lot more to stay healthy and build more muscle to protect myself.”
Dodds suffered a thigh injury last season during non-district play, and tweaked his ankle during district competition.
He was not close to 100 percent in the Tigers’ 12-6 regional final loss to Poth.
“He’s stronger and faster,” Lucio said. “He was fast to begin with, but he’s even faster now. I’ve always felt he’s a really tough kid. He’s a sprinter type though so he’s always had problems with sprained ankles and stuff like that.”
Dodds rushed for 1,633 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, and has set his sights on more yards this season.
“One of my main goals is to break 2,000 yards,” he said. “Last year, I was hurt and I still had 1,600. This year, I want to get over 2,000.”
Dodds received a number of offers before committing to Baylor over the summer.
“I felt like it was the best decision for me,” he said. “I felt really comfortable with everybody. They were like family to me so I felt like that was the best choice.”
The publicity surrounding Dodds and Tidehaven’s playoff run last season has put the team on people’s radar.
The Tigers will enter the season ranked No. 4 in the Class 3A, Division II poll.
“It’s good and it’s bad,” Lucio said. “Everybody is looking out for us, so every week we’re going to get everybody’s ‘A’ game. At the same time, that will help us prepare for the playoffs better.”
Dodds welcomes the attention and the opportunity to leave a lasting impression.
“Last year, people counted us as underdogs,” he said. “They didn’t seem so worried about us. They were probably a little aware last year. This year, they’ll know about us. I’m probably the main person on that list. I like people knowing about me and knowing what I can do.”