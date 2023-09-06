The Tidehaven defense has not allowed a point this season.
The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, Division II, opened the season with a 30-0 win over Goliad before rolling to a 58-0 win over Odem last week.
Senior Ricky Rubio plays an important role in the defense from his safety position.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Rubio had 13 tackles, one forced fumble, recovered a fumble and two interceptions in the win over Odem.
Rubio’s performance against the Owls led to his selection as the Class 3A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week.
“The stats were great,” said Tidehaven head coach David Lucio. “He hits so hard, but it’s clean. He does these body tackles where he puts his shoulder pads on the kids’ hip. He had probably two or three hits that were just nasty. He does it every game, That had probably just as big an impact as him making interceptions and getting tackles.”
Rubio has taken on some additional coverage responsibilities since Bobby Gonzalez took over as defensive coordinator this season.
“Bobby’s (Gonzalez) added some different coverages,” Lucio said. “There was some learning going on with that. They started installing it in 7on7 so that helped. It’s a safety, but it’s one of those downhill safeties. He sits in the middle of the field and is a ballhawk for us.”
Tidehaven opponents have learned to avoid the middle when Rubio is there.
“He’s kind of an old-school player,” Lucio said. “It’s a danger zone coming in his area. He’s not the biggest kid, but he plays like he’s big.”