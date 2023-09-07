Victoria East started off its season on the right note, claiming an 8-point win over San Antonio Taft.
However, after a 35-11 loss to New Braunfels Canyon on the road in Week 2, the Titans are hoping to rebound on Friday night, when the team hosts unbeaten Gregory-Portland 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
“Gregory-Portland is a really good team, a really physical team and a really well coached team,” said East head coach Charlie Reeve. “I just want to see our kids go out and compete and clean up the things that we need to clean up.”
The Titans committed three turnovers in their loss to Canyon and made a handful of communication errors on defense.
East (1-1) hopes to have a mistake-free game on Friday and to try to match the Wildcats’ (2-0) physicality by leaning on its running game behind backs Jaden Williams and Jo’Carii Barnes.
The Titans also want to keep the receivers involved on the ground, executing different formations to get the ball in their hands.
In the past two games, Williams and Barnes have combined for 136 yards on 31 carries, while senior receiver Nijahrell Prater has rushed for 99 yards.
“Finding a way to run the football is always first priority every time we start to gameplan a team,” Reeve said. “It’s going to be a big challenge for us and our guys up front, but finding a way to get guys in space is always important.”
The Wildcats defense, led by Air Force linebacker commit Brodie Mitchell, have only allowed two touchdowns this season.
It will be a tall task for the Titans’ offensive line on Friday, with none of the players having started in last year’s 49–28 loss to Gregory-Portland.
The Titans’ only returning starter on the line from 2022 is senior left tackle Treylon Harris, who missed last season’s game against the Wildcats with an injury.
“We just need to take out steps, communicate a lot,” Harris said. “That’s probably the number one. We’re down in the trenches so we just got to play as one.”
On defense, the Titans will have to face a Wildcats team led by sophomore quarterback Reed Dooms.
In a 36-6 win over Corpus Christi Carroll, Dooms completed 14 of his 27 passes for 323 yards. He connected with receiver Colton Harrison for 130 of those yards and a 68-yard touchdown.
"We've been watching film," said senior linebacker Joe Soto. "We're just preparing to see what they're going to do and we're going to be ready for it."
The Wildcats' backfield poses just as large a threat in the as its passing game does. In Week 1 the team rushed for 231 yards, with Gabriel Juarez (122) and Cody Adame (115) both getting over the 100-yard mark.
"We've got to stop the run first," Reeve said. "It's going to be a challenge, but the biggest thing for us is we've got to match their physicality."