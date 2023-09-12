EL CAMPO — Oliver Miles had more to celebrate than he realized after El Campo’s 35-28 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday night at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium.
Miles knew the Ricebirds had won their first game of the season in his first game back from a shoulder injury, but he didn't know the victory gave first-year head coach Travis Reeve 100 career wins.
“I had no idea about that,” Miles said. “I feel like that was a special moment for him and a special moment for us to help him get that 100th win.”
Reeve was also thankful to hit the century mark after lopsided losses to Cuero and Corpus Christi Miller.
“It’s special,” he said. “I feel very blessed to have been around a lot of great coaches and players over the years and great teams. They’re the ones who deserve the credit. They’re the ones who put in all the work and made the plays on the field. More than anything, I feel very blessed to have been a part of a lot of great teams over the years.”
Reeve was the head coach for eight years at Cuero and led the Gobblers to the 2018 Class 4A, Division II state championship.
He spent three years at New Caney before coming to El Campo this season. He has an overall record of 100-42.
“With the adversity we had starting off, to see our kids go beat a very quality team in Veterans Memorial on the road made it very special,” Reeve said. “The other thing was it was my first as a Ricebird. That’s probably more important than anything. This is the first step in a long journey with this team and this program. I’m very excited for our kids and community.”
Reeve was thankful for the return of Miles, a Texas Tech commit, who started at quarterback and safety.
“He’s a tremendous talent and I thought he made some big plays in the game on offense and defense,” Reeve said. “Anytime that you get guys back that your kids are used to playing with it’s always a great shot of confidence.”
Miles rushed 19 times for 134 yards and one touchdown, and completed 3 of his 4 passes for 16 yards. He also had three tackles and broke up a pass.
“I felt a little anxious and a little tired at first, but I feel like I got back in my groove,” he said. “There are some little things I can work on to help me improve. I need more conditioning because I haven’t played in a while, and I need to work on my passing because we didn’t throw the ball that much.”
The Ricebirds went 0-2 last season before defeating Veterans Memorial. They went on to win nine straight games before losing in the area round of the Class 4A, Division I playoffs.
“When we beat Vets last year, we went on a streak,” Miles said. “I feel like that should help us out to get us ready for the rest of the season.”
El Campo goes on the road Friday to play Wharton County rival Wharton, before opening District 12-4A play against Navasota.
“Our kids are Ricebirds,” Reeve said. “They’re from El Campo and El Campo has got a rich tradition. They want to make their mark on the tradition. We all do. We all want to uphold the great things that have been done before us and add to that.”
Breaking the streak
Schulenburg head coach Luke Hobbs picked up his first career win as the Shorthorns defeated Burton 35-21 on Friday night.
Schulenburg also broke a 13-game losing streak dating back to the 2021 playoffs.
Hobbs was the offensive coordinator at Columbus last season.
Overtime mistake
Refugio’s 42-41 double overtime win over Edna at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium lived up to its billing.
But it also included a misinterpretation of the rules by the officials.
Both teams turned the ball over in the first overtime.
Refugio got the ball first in the second overtime and scored before kicking the extra point.
But according to NCAA overtime rules, which the UIL follows, Refugio should have had to go for a two-point conversion.
Edna scored on its possession and went for two points but was stopped short.
Edna athletic director and head football coach Jimmie Mitchell said he received an email about the mistake from the officials on Sunday.