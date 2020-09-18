Tropical Storm Beta has formed in the Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon, and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the Texas coast Sunday night, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
Meteorologists have been monitoring the weather event, which was still a tropical depression Friday morning, for days. By Friday afternoon, the depression had strengthened into a storm and named Beta.” The storm is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Sunday, according to the 4 p.m. forecast.
