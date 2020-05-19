Truck driver flips vehicle in rural Victoria County
A 27-year-old Honduran man and his 6-year-old son were taken to Citizens Medical Center on Tuesday for minor injuries after his truck and belly dump trailer lost control and flipped.

A 27-year-old Honduran man and his 6-year-old son were taken to Citizens Medical Center on Tuesday for minor injuries after his truck and belly dump trailer lost control and flipped, said Trooper Harold Mallory, of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The 2006 Freightliner with a 2013 CPS belly dump trailer attached was traveling east near FM 1686 and FM 2615 at an unsafe speed about 1:30 p.m. and attempted to slow down at the curve but failed, causing the truck to roll onto its side, Mallory said. The speed limit on the road was 60 mph.

Mallory said the driver, Wilson Coelle Garcia, admitted to sheriff’s deputies at the scene that he was going too fast and his son was not wearing a seat belt.

