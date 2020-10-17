Cheryl Thompson-Draper, chairwoman of the Lavaca County Republican Party, stood in the back of her husband’s pickup truck before Saturday’s Trump caravan with Tristen and Faith Streeter, who woke up at 5 a.m. to drive down from Brenham for the event.
The vehicles that assembled in the Victoria Community Center parking lot Saturday morning — including pickup trucks, sedans, convertibles and a beige semi cab — flew too many different flags to keep track of.
Royal blue “Keep America Great!” flags were the most popular. But there were also American flags, Thin Blue Line flags, Texas flags, “Don’t Tread On Me” flags, “Come and Take It” flags, “Trump Train” flags with locomotives whose wheels read “2020,” a QAnon flag with a giant flaming “Q” and even one flag showing Trump, a semiautomatic rifle in his left hand, standing atop a tank with a gun barrel reading “You’re Fired.”
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
