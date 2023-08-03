Coming into an established program can be a tough situation for a new band director. There’s much to learn about the traditions and terminology of a school’s band.

Luckily, David Burnett, Victoria West High School’s newest band director, has a stable of proven players and leaders at West who’ve bought into his style quickly and help him learn the ways of the Band of Warriors.

“The students in general have been very receptive, very open to the way that I do things,” Burnett said. “they're buying in great.”

Since the band camp’s start on July 17, much of the work has been business as usual, but other aspects are brand new. Burnett and his new students will both tell you, the director likes to focus in on the details and fundamentals of marching band. It is his philosophy that honing in on minutiae will make everything else come together swiftly.

“I've always been of the opinion that slower is faster,” Burnett said. “When you learn things correctly, you start going faster later on.”

The group has been pounding the pavement of the West High School parking lot since Day 1, tightening up those fundamentals and putting in the work.

Prior to coming to Victoria, Burnett spent 17 years as a director in Corpus Christi. Right now, he said focused on the grind of preseason camp and putting in the work necessary for a successful season. Still, he says his favorite part of marching band is something that often comes alongside these sweat-soaked days of July and August.

“This is where the seniors and the freshmen, who never would be in the same class together, ability wise, are all together in one big team,” Burnett said. “I love that part of it for the kids. This is the big bonding time for them.”

Burnett said he sees high school marching band as one big project that progresses over the course of a season and resets every year. He said it can be stressful to work on one enormous enterprise over the course of a season, adding pieces to it each week, but it is also something he thrives on.

“I like having a really complex problem with tons of moving parts, to try to organize and try to keep that train on its tracks,” Burnett said. “It's kind of fun, problem-solving through that all the time.”

For younger marchers, included in some of that bonding is learning techniques and skills from older band members. With a new director, it is increasingly important for senior leaders like Drum Major Kamryn Hallett to take ownership in teaching the freshman.

Hallett, a former flute player, can be seen at rehearsal watching others in the marching block and stepping in to make adjustments to players’ posture, feet positioning, horn-angle and more. In her role, she said it’s much easier to see how quickly the band’s technique has grown.

“I think for the time that we've been here, we have progressed a lot,” Hallett said. We've gone really rapidly and haven't even had a lot of time.”

With a new director, Hallett said it has been fairly easy to learn the ways that Burnett does things and then pass that terminology or technique on to other members of the band.

“A lot of it is just trusting the process,” Hallett said. “Different doesn't mean bad. … I think we’re all doing a good job of going with the flow of things.”

It is not just Hallett who is adapting well to Burnett’s style. A visit to a recent rehearsal illustrates a focused group who remain quietly attentive, save for the occasional courtesy laugh at their director’s attempted puns.

This week, the band started charting its halftime show for the year, which will shift focus from perfecting fundamentals to fine-tuning drill patterns to eventually performing a polished show in competitions at the end of the year.

A successful season for Burnett is twofold. The director said it is partly reaching specific, competitive goals like area finals in the band’s competitions set for October. The other goal he has for the group is a much less tangible area of success.

“We want to be fantastic musicians and make some really amazing moments for our audiences," Burnett said. “I think that's probably more important than a competition.”