The Tuesday Morning home goods store on North Navarro Street is one of two dozen stores the Texas-based chain announced it would close a week after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the second such filing since 2020.

Over half the Dallas-based chain's 464 stores in the U.S. will be closed, the company said.

The Tuesday Morning store at 5217-A N. Navarro St. in the Northcross Shopping Center will remain open until March 31, a store manager said.

The company filed for Chapter 11 protection on Feb. 14 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas.

It's the second national chain to announce closings in Victoria this month. In early February, Bed Bath & Beyond at 7808 Zac Lentz Parkway posted store closing signs, part of the company's plan to shut down 200 stores nationwide as it raised $1 billion in funding to stave off a bankruptcy filing.

Angel Zamora, one of the Victoria store's managers, said staff was told Feb. 15 the shop would close. It had been open about three years.

Zamora said the store employs fewer than 10 people.

The company announced Invictus Global Management would provide $51.5 million in financing to help keep the company and its stores operating.

Invictus, an investment firm based in Austin, had already listed Tuesday Morning among its portfolio of rescued companies, such as Hertz car rentals and retailer New York & Co.

“After considering how best to address Tuesday Morning’s exceedingly burdensome debt, we have determined that the best path to reorganizing and transforming the Company begins with a Chapter 11 filing,” Andrew Berger, the company's chief executive, said in a news release. “Fortunately, we have the support of a committed capital provider in Invictus and a clear vision for transforming into a focused retailer that serves its core, heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

In its most recent 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tuesday Morning said it operated 487 stores in 40 states and employed about 1,600 full-time and 4,700 part-time workers.

The company described the 263 stores it will close as operating in “low-traffic regions.”

In November, Tuesday Morning announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The following month, it said it would delist its stock shares from the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Tuesday Morning filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020, when it also closed its entire chain for three months. Some 200 of those stores never reopened.

In its most recent bankruptcy filing, the company asked the court to reject the leases for most of the targeted stores so it can focus on those with better traffic. The liquidating company Gordon Brothers will handle the closures, including the store in Victoria.