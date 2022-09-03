As it turns out, crime does pay, at least as far as the Victoria County Sheriff's Office is concerned.
The office, 101 N. Glass St., has a new gym in its basement. The gym was finished in July and paid for with $15,000 of seized funds, mostly from drug busts, Sheriff Justin Marr said Wednesday.
The sheriff's office also has a new obstacle course to test recruits' physical agility, on Timber Road by Patriot Park. The course was designed by training Sgt. Blake Mazisek, and the obstacles were donated and set up by county Precinct 3 officials and road crew.
The funds were made available to purchase the gym equipment after clearing asset forfeiture proceedings.
The room that houses the new gym used to be a "dead files" storage room, Chief Deputy Will Franklin said. The room was full of files, he said, from the past 30 years.
Once the files were digitized, Marr added, the space opened up for the gym. It took more than a year to transfer all the files.
Franklin said the sheriff's office has wanted a gym facility in house for many years. He said the gym will be a useful recruitment tool — an added benefit for employees.
"The SWAT team uses the gym a lot," Marr said. "People come in to work out before duty and after duty. We encourage wellness, and the gym is open to all employees."
Fitness is an important element of service in law enforcement, as each new recruit must pass a physical agility test on an obstacle course during the hiring process.
The sheriff office's obstacle course, located at 977 Timber Road next to the their firing range, was finished in mid-August.
All the materials needed for the course were provided by Precinct 3. The precinct's road crew built the obstacles from those materials, painted and set them up, Precinct 3 County Commissioner Gary Burns said.
"We always try to do whatever we can do to help the sheriff's office. If they tell us we have a need, we try to do it," Burns said. "We work really well with the sheriff, and I know if I ever needed anything, he'd help me out."
Recruits are required to run the course — jump over hurdles, run up and down stairs, low crawl under a hurdle, do a 6-foot broad jump, climb over a 4-foot wall, and drag a 160-pound dummy for 20 feet — as quickly as they can.
"There is no time requirement," Marr said. "It is a pass or fail course. What we are looking for is people who will not give up, being able to complete the test. The part a lot of people have struggled with is the 4-foot wall because it is near the end of the course, and, by then, people are pretty tired out."
Deputy Johnathan West, 21, finished the course Wednesday in 50.45 seconds. West, a native of western New York state, is also a member of the Texas Army National Guard.
Lt. Greg Kouba said West finished the course last time in 47 seconds, beating out the course's designer, Mazisek.
"Mazisek is on family leave. He and his wife just had a baby," Kouba said. "He finished the course in 52 seconds. He's chomping at the bit to get back and beat West's time."
Detention Officer Jouentino Moctezuma, 21, of Mission, finished the course Wednesday in just a hair over one minute. Moctezuma has an uncle in the Victoria Police Department, Kouba said.
Marr said some prospective recruits have failed to finish the course. Both the 4-foot wall and the dummy drag are toward the end of the test. These are things a deputy will have to be able to do, even when tired out, Kouba said.
