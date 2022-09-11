Victoria firefighters Will Meacham and Daniel Stout were in their first year of life when terrorists attacked America on Sept. 11, 2001.
And yet, even though they were too young to remember that terrible day, they are part of a collective consciousness — a national memory.
Twenty-one years later, on Sunday morning, the pair of firefighters were among about 50 colleagues and law enforcement officers who gathered at the Field of Honor beside Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, to honor first responders and others killed in the attacks of 9/11. In those attacks, two jetliners crashed into and toppled the Twin Towers of New York's World Trade Center, another passenger plane slammed into the Pentagon in Washington and a fourth was brought down by passengers in a Pennsylvania field before it could attack another building. About 3,000 people were killed and 6,000 injured.
Uniformed personnel formed on the field at 8:30 a.m. A silence descended and the group of first responders and spectators were called to attention as the colors — fire department and law enforcement flags — were walked out.
The law enforcement personnel accompanying the colors carried rifles, while fire personnel carried golden axes tied with red ribbons.
Department of Public Safety troopers, Victoria police personal, sheriff's deputies and firefighters snapped to attention, and Sarah Austin sang America the Beautiful. Flags in the field fluttered in a light breeze.
"Order arms!" was called out as the hymn ended. Silence fell before a bell rang nine times, followed by another moment of quiet and then the mournful sounding of "Taps."
Firefighters and other personnel stood by as a memorial wreath was placed in remembrance of the 9/11 victims.
"Present arms!" was called out, the color guard left the field in measured step, all was quiet for a few moments and then the troops were dismissed. The ceremony lasted about 6½ minutes.
"Being a part of this memorial — and a part of this brotherhood," Meacham said, with a nod to the other firefighters present, "it reminds us that it could happen to any of us. We are one."
"It was such a terrible tragedy. I think about all the people who were affected by it," Stout said. "I think, every day, about how I can fight for everyone who died. I carry on for everyone who sacrificed in that tragedy."
These young firefighters spoke of their perfect willingness to preserve the memory of the 343 firefighters and paramedics and 60 law enforcement officers killed on that heartbreaking Tuesday morning, even though both were still in diapers on Sept. 11, 2001, and happily unaware of the world abruptly changing around them.
About a dozen of the first responders went to a 9:30 a.m. church service that followed the memorial ceremony, at Parkway Church, where they were recognized. Prayers were offered for them and for their brethren who died on 9/11.
Charles Kulow, a volunteer for the Sheriff's Auxiliary, said there didn't seem to be as many people participating Sunday morning in the memorial precisely because it was a Sunday morning.
"Doing something early like this, before church, I suppose it's harder than if it were on a different day of the week," Kulow said.
One reason some of Victoria's firefighters were not at the memorial is because they chose to don all of their heavy equipment and climb the 952 steps to the top of the Tower of the Americas in San Antonio — twice — in honor of firefighters who climbed the Twin Towers on 9/11 attempting to rescue trapped victims.
Many of the firefighters who went up the steps in the Twin Towers on that day climbed to their deaths.
Joel Gomez was one of five Victoria firefighters to climb the 750-foot tower on Sunday as part of the San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb. This year's climb marks the 10th anniversary of the event as well as it's return since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to the even website.
"There is a reason it is not a 5K, a bike ride, or any other type of 'sporting' event," the Memorial Climb website said. "There is a reason it is specifically a climb: to pay tribute to the climb that our 343 fallen firefighter brothers made, and lost their lives in the course of, on September 11th, 2001. That is why we climb, in honor of their sacrifice."
Gomez retired after 27 years as a senior engineer and paramedic in Victoria. He is a paramedic for Refugio County and a firefighter for the Quail Creek Station.
He said that after the climb, which totals 130 floors, he ached and was pretty worn out.
"All the Victoria people completed their limbs. The climb was 130 stories, which is the closest we can get to matching the 110 floors of the World Trade Center. The way I see it, I walked the first 110 for the 9/11 firefighter whose tag I wore and the last 20 for myself and the people we work to save now."
Gomez said he wore the name of Lt. Geoffrey Guja, FDNY Battalion 43. Guja was 47 years old when he died in the Twin Towers. He left behind a wife and two children.
"It was a pretty rough climb. We had several people go down but none were from the Victoria group. We are going to be sore. Our joints are going to ache," Gomez said. "But we get to walk away from that tower, they didn't get to walk away from theirs. I don't want anyone to forget that."