Twins Clayton and Colten Perry are hopeful their ag mechanic project will be a winner at the Victoria Livestock Show.
The 14-year-olds have constructed a feed trough for the show. They built one for the 2021 Livestock Show as well, but hope that this new and improved trough will carry them to champion-status.
The pair were named reserve champions for their feed trough last year, Colten said.
"We're hoping we do the same or better this year," he said.
They wanted to improve upon last year's project, so this year they constructed the wooden trough to be larger and added a tin roof to protect it, Clayton said.
The boys cite their futures as one of the reasons they compete at the Livestock Show.
Colten said he may be interested in becoming a veterinarian someday. While Clayton said he didn't know if he wanted to pursue a career in an agricultural field, he did say that he hoped to get money to help pay for his college education, and that's something Colten could make use of as well should he choose to pursue a career as a veterinarian.
The boys also hope to gain valuable life skills through their work on the project.
"We try to learn responsibility," Clayton said.
They're learning plenty of responsibility, too, because in addition to building the feed trough they're also raising animals to show.
"We both do carcass sheep and commercial heifers," Clayton said.
In the past, the brothers have had more success with the heifers than their ag mechanic projects, but they hope that this year brings a change of fortune for them.
"The heifers look pretty good, but the build is better than last year," Clayton said. "Hopefully we do good with both of them."
