Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition, and the series of content policy changes that ensued, has led to a dramatic spike in hateful, violent and inaccurate posts on the platform, according to researchers. That’s now the top challenge for Twitter’s new Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino, who has to address advertisers’ concerns about the trend in order to boost revenue and pay back the company’s debts.
Musk and Yaccarino have touted updates to the site’s policies, such as letting advertisers prevent their posts from showing up next to certain kinds of content. Still, advertising sales are down by half since Musk took control of the company in October, he said this week. That’s in part because businesses don’t believe there has been significant progress in resolving the problem.
“Musk is not keeping his promises to advertisers, and their ads are appearing next to really harmful content,” said Callum Hood, director of research at the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
During Musk’s tenure, hate speech towards minority communities increased, according to the CCDH. Reports of harassment went up and extremist content spiked, according to the Anti-Defamation League. And COVID-19 misinformation rose, according to Media Matters.
Twitter, after reviewing the research reports, said many of the harmful pieces of content have since been evaluated and addressed, in some cases through labeling, downranking or removing the posts. More than 99.99% of tweet impressions, or times a tweet was seen, are from content that does not violate Twitter’s rules, according to the company.
After this story’s online publication, Yaccarino tweeted, calling the researchers’ findings “incorrect, misleading and outdated.”
Twitter has made a series of changes to its content safety efforts under Musk, such as loosening its rules, laying off trust and safety employees, reinstating accounts previously banned for violating the platform’s policies and removing the verification labels on high-profile accounts that don’t want to pay for a checkmark. Those changes, in addition to turning off advertisers, have alienated many users. One out of every four Twitter users said they are unlikely to stay on the platform next year, according to a survey by Pew Research.
Twitter’s Yaccarino, since starting the job in June, has talked about a “freedom of speech, not reach” strategy with brands, encouraging them to use the new controls for what ads show up next to. More than 1,600 brands now use them, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified sharing internal data. Yaccarino also has been soliciting plans from third parties for improving brand controls. Meanwhile, Musk has been saying that hate speech impressions are down.
Musk’s argument “doesn’t hold water,” said Hood, who noted that both volume and engagement of hate speech has gone up, according to the CCDH. During the first three months of Musk’s tenure the rate of daily tweets containing slurs against Black Americans more than tripled, the organization said, basing its research on social media analysis tool Brandwatch. From October through March, tweets referring to the LGBTQ+ community alongside slurs such as “groomer” rose 119%. Online hate often leads to real harm: reports of harassment on Twitter rose 6% this year, according to the ADL.
“Musk has repeatedly said that hate speech has decreased on the platform, but based on the data studies that we have done, we have not seen that,” said Kayla Gorgarty, deputy research director at Media Matters, a left-leaning think tank. “We have seen the opposite.”
Twitter’s approach to managing hate speech focuses on limiting the number of times people see it, not the volume of the content itself, the company told Bloomberg. Twitter said impressions of hate speech content are 30% lower on average than before Musk’s acquisition. The company also noted that “groomer” is not considered a slur in their policy standards, but is a violation of their hateful conduct policy when grouped with words that are harmful towards a protected category group.
Twitter users have also reported seeing violent and sexually explicit content on the platform. Video from a mass shooting at a Texas mall earlier this year was shared openly on Twitter for hours before the company took action; so was a video of a cat in a blender.
More than 30% of U.S. adults that used Twitter between March and May reported seeing content they consider bad for the world, according to a survey conducted by the USC Marshall Neely Social Media Index. That percentage was higher than rivals Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat. Many users reported seeing tweets that condoned or glorified violence towards marginalized groups or explicit videos easily accessible to underage children.