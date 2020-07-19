Victoria County officials reported on Sunday that two more residents have died from COVID-19.

So far, 23 residents have died from the disease.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 197 69 3
Goliad 44 18 0
DeWitt 306 130 7
Jackson 132 43 1
Lavaca 377 120 1
Matagorda 521 81 11
Refugio 86 28 0
Victoria 2,489 1,127 23
Wharton 400 203 1
9-County total 4,532 1,819 47
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

