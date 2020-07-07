Two more Refugio County residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Two Refugio residents test positive, county total 33
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Samantha Douty is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from UT-Arlington with a bachelor's in journalism.
Click any reaction to login.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|105
|65
|3
|Goliad
|15
|7
|0
|DeWitt
|110
|59
|3
|Jackson
|55
|37
|1
|Lavaca
|202
|83
|1
|Matagorda
|341
|74
|9
|Refugio
|33
|12
|0
|Victoria
|1,336
|588
|9
|Wharton
|223
|72
|1
|9-County total
|2,421
|997
|27
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 claims more lives; Crossroads death count at 27
- Victoria pediatrician joins faculty of DeTar residency program
- Change in seasons among options discussed for athletics
- St. Joseph names new volleyball coach
- VISD reviews transportation in COVID-19 pandemic
- Blotter: VISD warns businesses about scam
- Home, office cleaning services find new importance during COVID-19 pandemic
- Guest column: Responsive reopen update
- Victoria County officials report ninth COVID-19 death, 27 new cases
- Do I still need to stay at least 6 feet away from people if I'm wearing a cloth facial covering?
Commented
- 'The virus is everywhere': Victoria County reports 146 new cases; total hits 698 (13)
- Just around the corner (4)
- 'Appeal to the Lord': July 4 public prayers draw dozens to DeLeon Plaza (4)
- With COVID-19 surging, we need straight talk from Texas leaders about schools reopening (3)
- Sister Sturm's views after participating in “Black Lives Matter” march of June 7 (2)
- DA accuses Goliad County sheriff of revealing confidential grand jury information about county judge (2)
- 'It could be you': Victoria woman, 37, battles severe case of COVID-19 (2)
- Letter: Reader feels our government leaders have no accountability (2)
- Victoria officials talk mask order, increase in COVID-19 cases (6)
- Letter: Reader shares view on things going on in our country (2)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.