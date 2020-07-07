Refugio County Memorial Hospital
Buy Now

Refugio County Memorial Hospital 

 Advocate file photo

Two more Refugio County residents tested positive for COVID-19. 

Samantha Douty is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from UT-Arlington with a bachelor's in journalism.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 105 65 3
Goliad 15 7 0
DeWitt 110 59 3
Jackson 55 37 1
Lavaca 202 83 1
Matagorda 341 74 9
Refugio 33 12 0
Victoria 1,336 588 9
Wharton 223 72 1
9-County total 2,421 997 27
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.