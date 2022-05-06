For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the country, stressed the health care system and claimed hundreds of thousands lives. Health care in the Victoria region also was stressed during the pandemic, and experts said they are hopeful, despite the monumental losses nationwide, and continue to encourage vaccination to prevent death.

Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic with almost a quarter of them being preventable through vaccination according to a joint Kaiser Family Foundation and Peterson Center on Healthcare brief.

As of May 6, There have been a total of 994,187 deaths in the United States, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The brief estimated 234,000 deaths were preventable through vaccination.

The brief based this estimate on CDC data on vaccination effectiveness and the 270,000 deaths of unvaccinated people between June 2021 and March.

Currently, the unvaccinated population represents a minority of Americans, accounting for 22% as of February. Though a minority of the overall population, the unvaccinated account for 60% of all COVID deaths, according the brief.

"These preventable deaths represent 60% of all adult COVID-19 deaths since June 2021, when vaccines became widely available, and 24% of the nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began," it states.

Over time, the population of vaccinated individuals has accounted for a larger portion of COVID-19 than previously because of three factors, according to the brief. It said vaccinated individuals account for a growing majority share of the population; waning immunity from original vaccinations among older populations that had access to the vaccine earlier; and the omicron COVID-19 variant, which became the dominant variant in late 2021, is more elusive to vaccine immunity, particularly those who haven't received a booster vaccine dose.

"While currently available vaccines are substantially less effective in preventing infections with omicron compared with earlier variants, they continue to offer significant protection against hospitalization and death, particularly for people receiving a booster dose," the brief stated.

Local officials said they were saddened by the national COVID death total, but were hopeful going forward as the pandemic has started become less of a stress to the health care system and will hopefully remain that way when spikes emerge over the summer as people begin to get out and take part in popular events.

"One million pandemic deaths in our country is a tragic marker that we all knew was coming," Daniel Cano, Citizens Medical Center chief medical officer, said. "Citizens mourns with the families and friends of each individual lost, and we look forward to continued success against this virus that has caused us all so much suffering."

The nine-county region of the Crossroads has had almost 1,200 death over the course of the pandemic, but recently cases have started to level off while the pandemic transitions to endemic.

As of May 1, the antibody infusion center, which was operated by the county and the state and was opened in September, shut its doors as it became less of need because the pandemic taxed the hospital system far less, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director. The goal of the infusion center was to take some of the burden off of the hospitals, which also provide these treatments.

It's unfortunate that the country has reached this milestone, but vaccination still remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus, Gonzales said.

There will be an increase in cases as the summer goes on, with people being out and about, that's how viruses spread. But hopefully trends stay consistent and the hospitals remain relatively untaxed, Gonzales said.