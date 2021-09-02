Alvin Mumphord III, 44, of Victoria, was indicted on 10 counts of indecency with a child including sexual contact, five counts of online solicitation of a minor involving sexual conduct and seven counts of having an improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to a 22-count indictment handed down by a Victoria County grand jury on Aug. 26.
A former St. Joseph High School coach who was indicted last week on sex crimes involving his students was arrested by federal agents in Bloomington Wednesday afternoon.
The arrest comes one week after Victoria County grand jury indicted the man on 10 counts of indecency with a child including sexual contact, five counts of online solicitation of a minor involving sexual conduct and seven counts of having an improper relationship between an educator and a student.
Chase writes about crime and courts for the Victoria Advocate. He grew up in the Dallas–Fort Worth area before attending Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.
