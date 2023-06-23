A proposed partnership between the University of Houston-Victoria and the Victoria Regional Airport for an aviation program will need to move through the state Legislature before the program fully lifts off.
After approval from the Victoria County Commissioners Court in March and subsequent support from the Victoria City Council in April, funding for the program now stands with state lawmakers who will appropriate it by fall.
Once in effect, the program will give UHV students a chance to achieve a bachelor's degree in aviation and go on to become commercial pilots. Although UHV president, Dr. Bob Glenn, believes it will likely take a year or two for the college to be ready to offer an aviation major he says other aspects of an flight program could formulate sooner.
“We can establish a program as a minor, not as a major, which is a little less complicated,” Glenn said. “That can boot up more quickly, and we can probably have (a minor program) up and running by the spring semester.”
Some of the next steps for the program to come to fruition, Glenn said, include the purchase of a plane, drawing up curriculum for fully-fledged major and minor degrees and allocation of physical space at the airport.
To support the proposed program, only a few adjustments would be needed at the airport like the designation of office and hangar space, according to the airport’s Executive Director Lenny Llerena.
Glenn called the new program a "win-win-win" as it will be of benefit to more than just UHV students. The president said other parties will feel positive impact too through its job creation while also making UHV a destination for prospective students who might want to enter the aviation industry.
"You can get an English degree at every state university," Glenn said. "But (currently) you can only get an aviation degree at six institutions in the state of Texas."
Before UHV becomes the state's seventh, lawmakers like state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst will need to finalize a budget. Kolkhorst, whose district includes Victoria and other Crossroads counties, supports the program, saying in an emailed statement that she believes it will “set UHV apart.”
“I am proud of the work done with ... Dr. Glenn and the entire University of Houston-Victoria community to deliver this funding to UHV, so they can launch this exciting endeavor,” Kolkhorst said in the statement.
Earlier in June, American Airlines grounded 150 regional planes due to an ongoing shortage of pilots affecting the Fort-Worth based company. Kolkhorst said she believes the new program will help remedy the pilot shortage affecting both Texas and the entire nation.
“I'm confident that this program will recruit a new variety of students and bring a new use to the Victoria Regional Airport,” Kolkhorst said. “We should all look forward to seeing this program develop and positively impact the university and the greater Victoria community.”