Wharton County courthouse

Workers at the Wharton County Courthouse

A University of Houston-Victoria community member tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.

The individual went into quarantine July 30, which is the same day they tested positive, according to a Wednesday university release.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 518 438 3
Goliad 110 78 2
DeWitt 637 458 27
Jackson 382 320 2
Lavaca 641 573 5
Refugio 216 108 0
Victoria 3,418 2,131 43
Matagorda 692 361 23
Wharton 682 326 7
9-County total 7,296 4,793 112
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

