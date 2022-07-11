Most students who attend the University of Houston-Victoria don’t end up with a bachelor's degree, but they do end up with debt.
It’s a problem the school is working on improving, the university's administration said.
UHV’s graduation rate is one of the lowest in the state — the most recent data shows only 9% of first time students who started at UHV in the fall of 2017 graduated within four years, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
When you broaden the timeline out to six years, the standard for measuring Texas universities, the graduation rate increases, but still includes only a minority of students. Of the 285 full time students who first started at UHV in fall 2015, only 37.5% graduated within six years.
Those numbers include students who transferred away from UHV and graduated from another Texas institution.
In fact, UHV’s six-year graduation rate is the second-lowest of the 37 public universities in Texas, according to the THECB's 2021 Higher Education Almanac.
Only Texas State University reported a lower six-year graduation rate.
UHV’s Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Chance Glenn said the university’s graduation rate is due to a number of factors, including its high acceptance rate, a large proportion of non-traditional students and the fact the university only started accepting freshmen and sophomores in 2010.
“The more open-enrollment you are, you have wide ranges of preparedness. I mean, that’s one of the challenges in the state across the board, is just preparedness of students for education," Glenn said. “The more selective you can be, whether it’s on SAT scores or GPAs and things like that…if you’re more selective, they have a higher probability of completing within four, six years,” he added.
UHV admitted 90% of its applicants for the last fall, he said.
The school’s center for student success provides academic support, such as tutoring and mentoring for students, for up to 45 credit hours, about a year and a half of a standard course load, through a grant from the National Science Foundation.
Students who the school helps through that program have higher graduation rates, Glenn said, so the school is hoping to expand the program going forward.
Glenn also explained the low graduation rates by pointing out that successfully completing college isn’t just about academics.
“Academic success is actually only one component of it. There’s other things like financial status and the ability to have all of the financial resources you need to complete,” he said.
Higher education data certainly supports the idea that finances are a big part of the college experience: like most universities in Texas, the majority of UHV students go into student debt.
Of UHV's graduates 61.9% have student debt, according to the THECB. The average debt graduates is $28,076 per person.
One of those graduates is Marissa Bryant, who graduated from UHV in 2022 — after 13 years.
She first started at UHV in 2010 as a biology major hoping to become a veterinarian, after starting college in 2009 at Victoria College.
Bryant had finished most of her requirements by 2014, but needed a few more credits to graduate. After that, she took part-time classes around the area, like at the UH Sugar Land campus and Wharton County Junior College, which forced her to take off hours from work, until she was able to finish at UHV in 2022.
All together, she took on about $35,000 in debt. Student loan payments are currently deferred though the end of August. Bryant said when she last had to make payments, they were about $350 a month, which is more than her car payments.
“I definitely think they (UHV) try to explain it, but I think that there should be more education towards that part of school, because a lot of students don't realize by the end, how much they're really having,” Bryant said about student debt at UHV. ”They can see the numbers on paper, but realistically, it's difficult to understand how much student loan debt you have until you start making those payments.”
Bryant said she wasn’t completely prepared for the financial side of college, even though she had waited a few years to enroll.
“I wish I would have had a better idea of what student loans really were going to get me into,” she said. “It's a lifetime commitment; once you're out of school, you’ve got to pay that stuff back.”
Even Bryant’s classmates who didn’t graduate still probably still owe money because of their education.
In the 2015 and 2017 cohorts discussed earlier, 72.2% and 74.7% of nongraduates went into debt. However, the average amount of debt for nongraduates is slightly less than half of their graduating counterparts.
A report by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce found workers with a bachelor’s degree make on average $1.2 million more over their lifetime than workers with just a high school diploma, meaning nongraduates with debt likely have fewer resources for paying off that debt than college graduates.
UHV provides some services to students about financial aid, like grants, work study programs and information about ways to possibly pay off or avoid debt, according to UHV’s Director of Financial Aid Lashon Williams.
“Students have the opportunity to attend a first-rate university at a reasonably priced cost,” Williams said about attending UHV in a statement.
According to the THECB’s “College for All Texans” page, the cost of attendance to UHV for a Texas resident is $24,228 a year, though that includes room and board, an expense which some students already living in Victoria might not face.
The average cost of attendance across Texas universities for Texas residents is $26,621.
