The Texas Legislature approved funding for a flight program the University of Houston-Victoria, which the school said Wednesday it hopes to launch next year.
According to UHV, more than $1.2 million will be allocated to the program in 2024 and an additional $1.8 million will follow in 2025. The flight program will begin as a minor offered by the university.
"We are thrilled that the state saw something that would be a great benefit to this region and to the state," said Chance Glenn, UHV's provost and vice president for academic affairs. "Our students will now have this chance to participate in an industry that is not only critical, but also in high demand."
The program will start as a minor in 2024 at UHV if preparations hit no turbulence. Later, it could evolve into a major. Commercial airlines require bachelor's degrees for employment as a pilot, but those degrees do not need to be in aviation. Because of this, Glenn and UHV believe that a minor in aviation from UHV will make a candidate more attractive to potential suitors.
"It gives us a larger pool of students to pull from," Glenn said. "If you think about it, there's students that are currently enrolled that could find themselves taking this minor later, once we have it all set up and ready to go."
For the next two years, the program will be funded with the state money and will not draw from UHV's general expenses. Then, Glenn said, the goal is for the school to bring in enough through tuition to become self-sustaining.
Glenn said the next immediate steps, some of which are already underway, include the search for an academic director for the program, discussions with groups like existing flight schools to help provide services and negotiating things like physical space allotment with Victoria Regional Airport. The provost also said the purchase or lease of equipment is on the to-do list.
One major benefit the program will bring is a boost to UHV enrollment through a "pipeline" of students interested in flight, Glenn said. While he said the program is likely to bring in students directly, he believes it also will raise UHV's footprint and attract enrollment indirectly.
Aside from benefiting UHV, the program could benefit the area's economy as well. The provost said with these programs come needs for support staff through instructors, flight mechanics and other employees. In this way, he said, the program will "percolate" throughout the Victoria community.
"We are grateful to those people who have stepped up for us so far," Glenn said. "We need more more partners to come alongside us and help us make this into something special that we all can be proud of."