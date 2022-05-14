For the 623 graduates of University of Houston-Victoria on Saturday, their 2022 commencement means more than just receiving their degree. Saturday's ceremonies at Faith Family Church mark a beginning.

From faculty, administrators and students, each donned the traditional commencement regalia, but the meaning behind the robes' origins has over 1,000 years of historical significance and meaning.

When UHV President Bob Glenn approached the podium for opening remarks, he first encouraged the friends and family to hoot and holler all they want for their graduates, but before getting into the ceremony proper he noted the significances of the robes.

In the Middle Ages, when class systems were common and clothes defined a person, knowledge was one of the few ways those not born to nobles could advance. But the only places holding books were private collections and monasteries, Glenn said.

Those who committed themselves to the pursuit of knowledge at monasteries would have to pledge their lives to service as clerics and don such robes, he said.

Eventually the robes would be adopted by teachers to express their similar desires to service and the tradition has continue to this day, he said.

Glenn planned to tell each student how he looks forward to the work they do as then enter service to the world. Because as they go out into the world, they represent not just themselves but UHV and all those who have guided them.

"I look forward to what you all do, because the work you do is a reflection of UHV and your community," Glenn said. "It's called commencement, not conclusion, because it is the beginning of a journey not an ending."

The Victoria Advocate asked graduates what advice they would give incoming freshman. Here are some responses

"Communicate with faculty. Ask for help when you need it. It's a friendly staff."

"Keep your eyes on your goals and don't stop until you get there."

"Just relax and follow your instincts. Just take it one step at a time. It might seem overwhelming, but just take it one day at a time and eventually time goes by so fast you'll be there soon."

"It's hard, but just stick it through. It gets easier. Prioritize. And make friends, build a team because sometimes you have to lean on other people for stuff. Build a team and connect yourself with other students because you never know. And always, always do not be afraid to reach out to a professor. They are not as scary as people perceive or you might think. It's a hard journey but it's a doable journey."

"My advice would be to not be so worried about what they feel their need is to have a plan. When they get here they shouldn't have to rush to get into a major. They should really spend some time in some of the stuff that interests them and really try to find a path that guides them in the right direction, so that the plan can come from the experience of what they've learned. And be ready to work hard. It is a long process, but it is worth it in the end, because we get to share today with all our friends and families and we get to go on to do bigger and better things."