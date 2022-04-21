Analisa Guterrez's robotic music box played, the pins she strategically placed on a spinning spool knocking over plastic "fingers" which pinged off of the keys of an xylophone. The music box was supposed to be playing "Fly Me to the Moon," but the fingers weren't striking the keys just right.

"Mostly, I just need it to be higher," the 15-year-old student said of the robotic music box she had created out of Lego blocks. It was just one more step in figuring out how to work through the project she had thought of and designed on her own.

Analisa was showing off her music box with the rest of a robotics class she was part of at the University of Houston-Victoria. Other projects included a remote-controlled tank that could launch small jawbreaker-sized projectiles and a robot that could play the classic hide-the-ball-under-a-cup game with varying degrees of difficulty.

The students from the robotics class, as well as more than 100 students from area schools, were at UHV as part of the university's Math and Robotics Awareness Day.

The event is held each year and features math competitions, lectures, robotics and booths from area industries.

April is Math Awareness Month, so UHV makes an effort to hold this event each April, Amjad Nusayr, assistant professor of computer science and co-organizer of the event, said.

"What we do is every single year, this event includes presentation from our own faculty, it has expo booths and includes whatever students do in the robotics lab for the whole year," Nusayr said.

The presentations were on topics like nanotechnology and introduction to computer graphics.

The event was attended by 162 students from nine area schools, said Paula Edging, senior administrative secretary of the college of natural applied science.

Two of the big events of the day were math and computer science competitions, Nusayr said.

"They take two exams," he said. "The freshmen, the sophomores, the juniors and the seniors, the top three in all the grades get an iPad."

The entire event was funded by the Alcoa Foundation and planned by UHV, Nusayr said.

All of the students in attendance were able to view the showcase from the kids that had completed projects in UHV's robotics course as well as get an opportunity to experience operating pre-built robots.

Mason Martinez, 18, a Victoria East student, got a chance to operate one of the robots, using a remote control to steer it around the floor.

Martinez said he had actually participated in a program much like UHV's robotics class. One of his final projects in that class was a small security system he programmed that could approve or deny entry to people.

Though Martinez said he wants to become a mechanical engineer who specializes in automotives, the computer programming in the class was useful and educational for him.

"It gives me that process of thinking like, 'Okay, if this is what we can do now, then re-engineer and try again,'" he said. "It's trial-and-error based."

Aside from lectures, competitions and fun robots, area businesses had expo booths at the event.

"We are representing our facility here and kind of just sharing what we do and our work culture," Vivian Sullivan, 23, a manufacturing technician at Caterpillar, said.

To the left of the Caterpillar booth, the company had brought in one of their manufacturing robots to show off to the students. The robot was a welding machine with an arm that swung around and performed precise welds on pieces of iron.

The Caterpillar workers at the booth were providing a wide overview of operations that include fabrication, painting, engineering and assembling, Sullivan said.

"I encourage everyone to apply for our careers," Sullivan said.

