Since UHV’s men’s 2023 roster was assembled, the Red River Athletic Conference opener has been on the front of every player’s mind.
The Jags’ first conference game against Texas College started on Thursday at The Cage.
However, after 14 minutes of action the game had to be delayed after lightning was detected in the area.
Following a nearly two hour delay, the Jags (2-0-1,1-0-0) came out of the break and showed why they ended last season second in the conference, defeating the Steers 7-0.
“We had adversity with the weather, but we came out flying with the restart,” said UHV head coach Adrian Rigby. “We scored seven goals and played very well.”
Four of those goals against Texas College (0-1-0, 0-1-0) came from freshman forward Yahir Pena, who put all in the back of the net within the last 22 minutes of the match. Pena’s performance set a Jaguars’ single game record for goals scored.
“I didn’t know the record but it feels good to score in my first conference game as a freshman,” Pena said.
Dealing with the lengthy delay wasn’t easy for Pena and the rest of the team. However, they knew getting the first conference win of the season was too important.
“At first it’s hard because you started the game and now you’re cooled down,” Pena said. “We still needed to maintain focus. We just needed to concentrate and do our work.”
Just four minutes after the match resumed in the first half, junior forward Klaidas Paulauskas put the Jags ahead. He scored on a free kick after Einar Rolfsen connected with Matt Sturgeon who headed the ball back to Paulauskas on his goal.
“I think it settles (the game) right away because we get in the drivers seats after we get one,” Rigby said about the first goal
The Jags closed the first half just as strong as they opened it, taking advantage of an 11-10 man advantage after Steers’ goalkeeper Hugo Ramirez was ejected with a red card.
In the 45th minute, senior defender Matthew Albury headed the ball past the backup goalkeeper on a corner kick, with assists coming from Antoine Detavernier and Ryan Naidoo.
“When you go in (up) 2-0 at halftime, it's different then going in (up) 1-0, so it definitely gives you more security and more confidence,” Albury said about his goal
UHV senior forward Jose Martinez also put his mark on the match, scoring his first goal of the season in the 48th minute.
Pena then delivered his four goals in a handful of ways. The first came in live play off of an assist from Ryan Naidoo and the second on a headed corner kick into the bottom right of the frame.
He added a goal in the 88th minute and his last came in the 90th minute on a free kick.
“That kid did a really good job,” Rigby said about Pena. “He scored in a few different ways today. He doesn’t play like your typical freshman.”
Although Pena was pleased with his play, he was just as happy for the Jaguars to start 1-0 in conference.
“It feels good because we started with a positive note,” Pena said. “Now we just need to maintain it and stay consistent.”