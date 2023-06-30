After two years of steeply declining enrollment, the University of Houston-Victoria is seeing signs of a turnaround.

From 2020 to 2022, UHV’s student population decreased by almost 16%, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shrinking pool of prospective students, according to UHV officials. Now, leaders like UHV President Bob Glenn are hopeful as internal projections show signs of an increase for Fall 2023.

“According to the latest numbers, we're up about 2% for the fall from the year prior,” Glenn said. “But bear in mind, the year prior was down from the year prior to that … but we will get back to where we were. That doesn't worry me.”

UHV’s enrollment struggles of recent years are not unique. College enrollees dropped by around 1.1 million nationwide between 2019 and 2021, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the U.S. Department of Education.

With projections looking up for the coming academic year, UHV staff tasked with attracting students believe a stronger focus on what makes the school different than its competitors will prove fruitful going forward.

“What we've done is focus more on creating marketing that helps students understand the value of attending a smaller, affordable campus.” said Karla DeCuir, UHV interim vice president of enrollment management.

DeCuir said about 40% of the UHV student body is nontraditional, meaning students who are older, returning to school, transferring or taking classes while working full time.Because of this, she said catering to nontraditional students will do much to get enrollment back to pre-pandemic numbers.

“For the nontraditional students, we're focusing on providing a flexibility, that with us, they can take classes either fully online or combination of in-person and online classes,” DeCuir said.

Another important part of UHV’s student body is first-generation students, who make up about 65% of the institution’s enrollees, according to Glenn. To recruit first generation students, DeCuir said it's important to demonstrate the tangible value of a bachelor’s degree, but also exhibit how UHV can help reduce costs.

“We are a Hispanic-Serving Institution, who are mostly first-generation college students,” DeCuir said. “We want (to show) our different efforts on how we can provide comprehensive set of solutions for these students to be successful in college.”

Glenn agreed, saying he sees affordability as the most significant factor in whether or not this pool of students ends up enrolling at a school like UHV.

“They’re asking, ‘How am I going to afford it?'” Glenn said. “For mom and dad, it's ‘How how can we afford to send you in?’”

In addressing the obstacle of affordability, DeCuir noted the school’s advancement team, who she said continually reach out to donors to help find new scholarships and grants that UHV can offer. She also said there is a new initiative to mark the school’s 50th anniversary in which UHV is working to provide $50,000-worth of scholarship money to 50 separate students in the fall.

With a projected upcoming increase in enrollment, UHV’s president sees the recent work of the school’s marketing and recruitment team to help retain students and recruit those who are first-generation and nontraditional as positive. Still, Glenn said there is still much to be done to grow UHV’s enrollment to a sustainable level.

“The question is, 'How long will it take us to get back to where we were?'” Glenn said. “What sacrifices, what hard choices do we have to make in the meantime?”

At public universities like UHV, tuition can make up a large part of institutional revenue. Glenn said his school is enrollment-driven, which means a significant decline can lead to financial issues across campus.

Although a decrease in tuition can threaten things like students services, degree programs and the school’s cost of credits, UHV’s president vowed one area will not be affected by the school’s recent enrollment struggles.

“One of the things we've said pretty clearly is that we will not reduce our workforce,” Glenn said.

Glenn said while eliminating faculty and staff positions is an option for cutting costs to make up for lost revenue, it’s an option that UHV is not going to take.

“We won't do that, at least not while I'm sitting in here,” Glenn said. “Our people are our greatest resource and greatest asset, so we want to take care of them.”

According to National Center for Education Statistics data, UHV employed 449 full-time equivalent instructional and support staff in 2021. For the university to continue to avoid eliminating personnel and bring in tuition, the efforts of the school’s could prove increasingly important.

According to DeCuir, Glenn reiterated in a recent cabinet meeting his insistence on keeping staff. With this in mind, DeCuir said she and her staff understand the importance of their work.

“We understand that every student means a lot for us,” DeCuir said. “Now, more than ever, every student counts.”