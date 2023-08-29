For the UHV men's and women's soccer team, expectations are high entering the 2023 season.
The men had won three consecutive Red River Athletic Conference championships prior to 2022, and are looking to get back into the winners circle in 2023.
The men are loaded with new players, welcoming 20 to the roster this season. Head coach Adrian Rigby admits that he is still learning his new players and will be spending some time working out what his best lineup combination will be come conference play, which begins on Sept. 14 against Texas College.
"We're still trying to find what our strengths and weaknesses are," Rigby said. "We're still trying to find the best lineup, but ideally we want to have everything in check for when we approach our regular season conference play, but before that we've got some time and we'll try a few things."
While there is some figuring out to do amongst the team, one area that is known is the goalkeeper. The men return sophomore Tyler Kaeppeli between the posts this season. Kaeppeli in 2022 was the RRAC newcomer of the year. Kaeppeli's expectations are high, and believes that even in a group of largely new players their focus is all on the same goal, getting the Jaguars back to the top of the RRAC.
"All the new players are super happy to be here, and you can see how motivated they are," Kaeppeli said. "The main goal is to win the conference, the vibes with this team are just great right now and that's what makes me think about this season so positively."
The men open their season Thursday against Texas Wesleyan.
For the last two seasons the UHV women's team has been building towards something.
There is a belief that in 2023 everything will come together and that this is the year that can break through and win the RRAC.
In the spring season of 2021 the women won just one game, but in the ensuing season the women were able to turn things around and finish fourth in the RRAC. They followed that up with a second place finish in 2022 and that improvement year over year has the 2023 team believing that it could be in for something special this season.
"We have expectations of challenging for the regular season conference championship," Rigby said. "The expectations here this year are to compete for a championship."
The women have a lot of continuity on this team. Two of the team's top three goal scorers from 2022, Clara Strand and Estelle Flanagan, are back in action in 2023. After finishing in second last season there is a seriousness to the Jaguars that has been present throughout the offseason and in the preseason as they get ready to attack their goals for the 2023 season.
"We're very vocal, we're very serious, we don't take slack, we push each other," Flanagan said. "There are enemies this year, we want to finish in first place, we want to go undefeated and that fuels the fire."
The enemy Flanagan refers to is Texas A&M Texarkana. The Eagles were the only team to beat the women in RRAC play last season and are the defending conference champions. The women open their season on Thursday against Texas Wesleyan, and intend to show that they're ready for the challenge.
"This is the year, especially coming off coming in second place, like this is our year to show them what we're made of," Flanagan said. "We just need to get down and dirty, we need to put teams away as soon as possible and be a team, be one."