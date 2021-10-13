Daniel White, assistant professor of biology, demonstrates how he uses the virtual cadaver in his classes on Wednesday in the University South building at the University of Houston-Victoria, a new building on campus dedicated to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Dmitri Sobolev, associate professor of biology at UHV, talks about the virtual cadaver and the extra space they now have for teaching equipment inside the classrooms of the new University South building.
The University of Houston-Victoria will be hosting a public ribbon cutting for their new 58,464 square foot, three-story science, technology, engineering and mathematics building Thursday afternoon.
The new STEM building will provide ample space the university previously lacked for programs like computer science, chemistry and biology, said Dmitri Sobolev, associate professor of biology. The new building and programs it will allow UHV to start will also hopefully attract more students and further growth for the four year university, said Chance Glenn, UHV provost.
