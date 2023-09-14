Since entering the Red River Athletic Conference in 2015, last season’s 7-1-3 second place finish for UHV was the program’s best.
With 2022 in the rearview mirror, the Jaguars’ goal this season is to improve off of that and end conference play in an even better spot than last year.
“You want to be first. You want to end first and I think setting that as our standard and setting the standard high is the only way to go about that,” said UHV freshman forward Kaydee Cox.
UHV couldn’t have started its quest for first place in conference any better, comfortably defeating Texas College 5-0 in the team’s conference opener on a cloudy Thursday at The Cage.
“I think we've been playing well all year. We've learned a few tough lessons early on from the draws that we've had, but today I thought was a good win for us," said UHV head coach Adrian Rigby.
The Jaguars (2-0-2, 1-0-0) dominated possession, out-shooting Texas College (0-2-0, 0-1-0) 58-0 in the match.
From the first minute, UHV looked like the team in control. In the eighth minute freshman midfielder Kaitlyn McCarty put the Jags on the board first, scoring off of an assist from Katerin Morales.
Just 12 minutes later senior forward Estelle Flanagan found herself with a clear view of the back of the net from just inside the box and powered a shot through to go up 2-0.
It wasn’t just the UHV starters making an impact on the game. Cox came in as a substitute in the 19th minute and quickly made her mark, getting the ball outside the box, turning and hitting the crossbar on a goal scored in the 31st minute.
“It was very relieving,” Cox said about her first goal of the season. “In the sense of knocking it down it felt like a weight off my back because you keep working and you finally get those results that you feel like deserve.”
Cox ended with a team-high 10 shots, three being on goal. She also added an assist. Arianna Rios (6), Heidi Hardin (5) and Yasly Escobar (5) paced the rest of the Jags in number of shots taken.
Entering the second half already ahead 3-0 and having outshot the Steers 31-0, the Jaguars were still determined to compete for the full 90 minutes.
Adding goals in the second half for the Jags were sophomore forward Rosa Reyes, who scored on an assist from Cox in the 52st minute, and freshman midfielder Arantza Alva who scored an unassisted goal at the 77 minute mark.
"Offensively we realized that the communication dropped off a little bit, but we picked it back up," Cox said. "When we opened it up and went out wide found those wings, I think that was the key to our success and cherry on the cake."
Although the Jags faced a Texas College team that was coming off of a 0-10 finish in conference a year ago, the win was nonetheless a good way to kick off the conference season.
“I think this is a starting place for conference, and I think we need to only go up from here,” Cox said.