In mid-October, the banks of the Guadalupe River overflowed and flooded parts of Victoria and DeWitt counties.
In September, Tropical Storm Nicholas ripped through the coast and left thousands without power.
Looking back further, the winter freeze that ravaged Texans in February bursting pipes across the state, among other damages.
These formidable acts of nature may be impossible to entirely prevent, but they aren’t impossible to recover from, provided homeowners protect themselves with the proper insurance.
“Most people don’t think about their insurance until they have a problem,” said Ware V. Wendel, executive director of Texas Watch, an organization that aims to hold insurance companies accountable to their customers.
Insurance can be a difficult topic to wrap your head around, but it’s important for homeowners to understand what their policies do and do not protect them against.
It’s important to review the exact details of what is named under a homeowners insurance policy, said Ben Gonzalez, a communications specialist at the Texas Department of Insurance. Homeowners insurance is useful, but it will often exclude flood protection and coastal areas can be left unprotected from wind storms.
Homeowners insurance is typically purchased to protect against fire or theft, Gonzalez said, but storm-related protection can be more difficult to nail down in a policy.
Flood insurance can often go forgotten by homeowners that haven’t seen a flood in a long time, Wendel said.
“People think they’re not in the flood plain, and all of a sudden they find out the hard way that they are,” he said.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, just 1 inch of flood water can cause up to $25,000 in damages to a home. To combat this, FEMA manages the National Flood Insurance Program, which offers protection for both buildings and the contents inside.
Wind storm protection is often packaged into homeowners policies in inland areas, but coastal areas that contend with heavier damages from storms like hurricanes are not so lucky, Gonzalez said.
“There, along the coast, exposed to tropical weather, you may need to buy a separate wind storm policy,” he said.
According to TDI, those living in one of Texas’ 14 coastal counties — including the Crossroads’ Calhoun, Matagorda and Refugio counties — would likely not have windstorm protection in their homeowners policies.
For those living on the coast, that can mean purchasing three separate policies: homeowners, flood and wind storm, Gonzalez said.
“You really want to think of insurance policies as an umbrella with different layers of coverage that kick in at different times,” Wendel said.
When shopping for insurance, there are red flags to consider, Wendel said.
Complaints filed against an insurer can be informative. Are they lower or higher in number than the average?
The type of complaint is also useful, Wendel said. Companies can engage in slow payouts, low payouts or even no payouts through claims of pre-existing damage or technicalities.
When it comes to payouts, Wendel said, consumers shouldn’t take no for an answer. Sometimes an insurance company can write a policy with ambiguous language and claim damage isn’t covered, he said, but a consumer’s legal counsel can often successfully argue against that.
Documentation of possessions and homes is incredibly important, Wendel said.
“Most everyone has a camera in their pockets, and it’s a really good idea to take pictures of everything in your house,” he said. “If something’s expensive, document it with photos.”
He also recommended creating an inventory with the serial numbers of personal possessions.
After a home has been damaged, it’s also important to document the damages as soon as possible, Gonzalez said.
“Take lots of pictures immediately, even before you do any cleanup,” he said. “They may need to have evidence of the damage you’re talking about, and if you’re throwing it all away that may it more difficult.”
