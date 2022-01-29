The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the economy.
In April 2020 national unemployment took a staggering 10.3% leap to 14.7%, and although those numbers have dropped back down to earth, there are still industries and businesses struggling to find employees to fill vacant positions.
A drive around the Crossroads will show that to be true. Help wanted signs hang in front windows. Banners adorn fences and walls, and businesses have even slapped stickers on the back of their vehicles to try and attract prospective employees.
One Victoria business is emblematic of the current economy, showing that while some careers and jobs have recovered, others still have a long way to go.
Joe's Pizza & Pasta in Victoria has no issues with their roster of kitchen staff, owner Kim West said, but getting wait staff has been a struggle. Most of the wait staff they've been hiring are friends and family of current wait staff, and they could always use more.
It's a common problem, too, as food preparation and serving related occupations still have an unemployment rate of 14%, according to a recent Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent report.
Nationally, statewide and locally within the Crossroads, unemployment rates have dropped to nearly pre-pandemic levels although some industries have lagged behind.
Although the Texas and Victoria area unemployment rates are lagging behind the national numbers, it's not a significant gap, said Henry Guajardo, executive director of Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent. Workforce Solutions also has numerous programs they operate to help the jobless find gainful employment, he said.
The unemployment rates in Texas and the Crossroads are not "a significant amount" behind the national numbers, Guajardo said.
In December, the national rate was 3.9%, while Texas was at 5%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Victoria, the unemployment rate was a preliminary 5.3% in November, the month with the latest data available.
While the unemployment rates are still higher than pre-pandemic rates, they are continuing to improve, Guajardo said.
"We are slightly higher, but, mind you, we are in a recovery," he said.
And recover we have. Victoria hit a high unemployment rate of 13.8% in April 2020, which has dropped consistently since.
Some industries in the Golden Crescent are faring worse than others, but all are recovering, Guajardo said.
"There really isn't anything particular that's weak," he said. "They're all moving. Some just move at a quicker pace than others do."
Legal, community and social service occupations are faring the best, according to the Workforce Solutions report. Those two industries have an unemployment rate of 1.9% each.
Other industries that are faring well include health care, petrochemical manufacturing and both residential and commercial construction, Guajardo said.
The two industries that are faring the worst are food preparation and serving occupations as well as personal care and service occupations with 14% and 12.9% unemployment rates, respectively, although those numbers are beginning to improve, Guajardo said.
"We're starting to see retail and hospitality moving in a good direction," he said.
The folks at Workforce Solutions are doing what they can to help improve unemployment rates through a variety of services, Guajardo said.
Workforce services include hiring events, job fairs and mobile unit to provide outreach to sites outside of Victoria, Guajardo said.
The hiring events, which are opportunities for an employer to use Workforce Solutions office space to recruit new employees, happen often, Guajardo said. Just this past week Workforce Solutions hosted LaborMax Staffing for a hiring event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.