A Victoria sneaker shop is offering customers a unique shopping experience.
Sole Priorities has thrived since opening in October 2020, owner Joe Saenz, 26, said. Part of that success is providing uncommon and hard-to-find sneakers, and the other part is offering a service that no other shoe shop in town has, a fully functioning barber shop.
“Our first year went even better than anticipated,” Saenz said.
Sales have been impressive, and Saenz said some customers will spend $1,500-$2,000 at once on multiple pairs of shoes when they stop by the shop.
The shoes sold at Sole Priorities can be difficult to find in retail stores, Saenz said, and they can command hefty price tags. Saenz pointed out one row of sneakers on display and indicated each of them sold for at least $700.
“At the mall, these shoes all sell out instantly,” he said. “They’re almost impossible to get at retail stores, so this is an alternative.”
In addition to shelves and displays filled with colorful sneakers, the shop boasts three barbers, one person who will braid hair and two more barber chairs waiting to be filled, Saenz said.
The idea to combine a sneaker store and a barber is not an original one, but Saenz may be one of the first to bring the distinct combination to the Crossroads.
As a teen, Saenz often visited sneaker stores that have in-house barbers in larger cities like Houston and Corpus Christi, he said. When he felt ready to start his own store, Saenz opened his floor to barbers to mirror the shops he visited as a child.
Much like handbags, sunglasses and jewelry, the sneaker market is susceptible to counterfeit products such as fake Air Jordans and Yeezys.
“With sneakers, it’s a big ‘fake’ industry,” Saenz said. “We do a lot to make sure everything is authenticated.”
Testing sneakers for authenticity is an involved process that requires a lot of attention to details like stitching inconsistencies, colors being off and the feel of the shoe not being correct, but Saenz said there is now technology that sneaker lovers can use to help them ensure their product is the real deal.
Saenz has loved sneakers since he was about 13.
“Being younger, my mom wouldn’t buy me all the latest ones,” he said. “I got one or two a year, but I would always keep up with the latest ones. It was something that always just caught my attention, my interest.”
Today, Saenz is able to get a lot more than one or two pairs a year. The displays are full of new sneakers in a wide range of colors and styles, and Saenz cycles new products into his inventory often.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.