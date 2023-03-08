The United Way of the Crossroads presented its community needs report to the Victoria City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The report, titled "Real Needs Right Now: A Report on Community Needs and Community nonprofits," detailed the current infrastructure in Victoria among nonprofits in helping those struggling and how pervasive the needs are in the community.
The goal of the presentation is to get government agencies and nonprofits on the same page regarding needs in the community and streamline how nonprofits and government agencies respond, said Bethany Castro, United Way executive director.
The report highlights that more than half the population of Victoria struggles with livability, according to Castro's presentation. This includes households living below the poverty line and Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, or ALICE, individuals and families.
ALICE families and individuals are one emergency or unexpected expense from being unable to meet needs the next month, Castro said.
"We use ALICE as a barometer for community need," she said.
Overall, 37% of households in Victoria County are ALICE and 18% are below the poverty line, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Communities Survey, released in 2020 but based on data collected in 2018.
Since then, there has been a pandemic, a historic winter freeze and challenges with inflation that will have most likely made the situation in Victoria much worse when updated data is released next month, Castro said.
"These are real people with real needs right now," Castro said. "It is very difficult for a low-wage hourly worker to make ends meet."
Castro offered an analogy of a foundation, saying that if more than 50% of the foundation, the thing meant to hold up the house or the community, would be described as shaky at best.
In her presentation, she said a single adult household would have a "survival wage" of $14.20 an hour or $28,404 annually. For a single adult with a child not in childcare, that goes up to $20.14 an hour or $40,284 annually. For a family of two adults with two children in childcare, the household would have to earn $35.04 an hour or $70,080.
Castro ended her presentation by asking the city to participate in a joint task force spearheaded by the United Way of the Crossroads to tackle social service issues, help those in need and partner when appropriate for solutions.
She plans to take the same presentation to the Victoria County Commissioner's Court at a later date.
District 6 Councilman Mark Loffgren brought the item before the council.
"I put this on there because I think more knowledge and perspectives of the community makes the city and the Council better at understanding the needs of the citizens of Victoria," Loffgren said.
In other business, the council was presented an update on the Victoria 311 app, which is currently available on Android and iOS phones.
The app allows people to send in service requests, including anonymously if they choose, said James Foote, Victoria director of information technology.
The app allows the user to mark the location as well as send videos, pictures and detailed descriptions of their requests.
People can still engage with the Council and other departments directly, City Manager Jesús Garza said. This app is just another option to make things easier.
Service requests can be made in different categories, including streets and signs, junk vehicles on property, traffic issues, trash pickup, sewer and water and more.
Foote said that the app tracks requests and will alert people when they are addressed.