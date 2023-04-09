Every Easter Sunday, families come together to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the spring season.

Victoria residents celebrated unity the day before through community-organized Easter egg hunts at Bravo Honda and Authentic Church.

Parents and guardians watched on with phones in their hands and children of all ages lined up to rush and collect multi-colored plastic eggs.

At Bravo Honda, the sun was bright and shining as more than 2,000 eggs lay on the ground, waiting to be gathered by eager kids all lined up to rush them.

Within minutes, the children gathered all the eggs into their baskets like vacuums on carpets.

Victoria resident Cole Greene, 13, was among them and finished with a basketfull of plastic eggs, each holding sweets.

Despite the haul, he said he was ready for even more on Sunday.

"They just wanted to get out and enjoy an Easter egg hunt," Cole's mother Lindsay Greene said. "Especially after all the rain we had keeping them cooped up."

This was the first Easter egg hunt at the Honda dealership since it came under the Bravo dealership banner, Lisa Ruiz, Bravo's Grassroots director, said.

"This is going to be an annual thing and it's just going to get bigger and bigger," Ruiz said.

What makes these types of community Easter egg hunts special is the unity it brings to and from the community, she said.

"We were out here dumping eggs and parents were going, 'You need help? You need help?' It just felt really good, because nobody missed a beat," Ruiz said.

While the sun was out for the dealership's Easter egg hunt, Authentic Church took a different approach with its community Easter egg hunt.

Instead, the church held its hunt indoors with glowing plastic eggs and balloons in the dark.

The event has been going on for four years and was a solution to the church's lack of space for events like Easter egg hunts, Authentic Church Pastor Kyle Howell said.

"I like it, it keeps the children safe and it works with our lack of space," Howell said.

The children and families line up eagerly at the door to run down the eggs, but before the hunt could begin, Howell's wife, Beth Howell, told the kids the eggs would be empty.

The children's eyes widened in response to the revelation, but Beth Howell told them they would still get candy and the empty eggs were symbolic of finding Jesus Christ's tomb empty after he had risen.

It is a way to remind community members of the reason for the holiday, Kyle Howell said.

For Thomaston resident Laura Davis, who was there with her niece and nephew, Savanah Frahm, 3, and Levi Frahm, 4, the event was a joy to experience as they participated in the Easter egg hunt with other children.

The kids grabbed all the eggs while wearing glow-in-the-dark wristbands and stomping balloons, before turning in the eggs for their candy.

The church is expected to move into a bigger facility next year, which will make for an even bigger Easter egg hunt for the community next year.