Victoria County’s elections administrator Margetta Hill said she doesn’t expect a significant voter turnout for the primary election Tuesday.
About 55,000 Victoria County residents were registered to vote ahead of the primary election. Of that, 23,261 votes were cast in Victoria County during the early voting period, according to early vote totals released Tuesday night. The total voter turnout was not available as of 9 p.m.
