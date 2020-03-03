Glenn Martin, Johnny Belicek and Rodney Fowler vie for Jackson County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Glenn Martin, Johnny Belicek and Rodney Fowler vie for Jackson County Commissioner, Precinct 3 

 Contributed

Challenger Glenn Martin appears to be leading the Republican nomination over incumbent Johnny E. Belicek and challenger Rodney Fowler for Jackson County Commissioner Precinct 3 on Tuesday.

Martin received 40% of the primary election’s early votes while Belicek took 33% and Fowler received 27%.

Elena Anita Watts covers arts, culture and entertainment for the Victoria Advocate. 

