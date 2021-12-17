A Victoria County jury found Joanie Martinez Cosper, 41, guilty of misappropriating between $150,000 and $300,000 of funds and exploitation of an elderly person after less than an hour of deliberation.
The next step will be to assess Cosper's punishment. Her most serious charge, a first degree felony, carries a sentence of five-99 years in prison. Up to a $10,000-fine could be assessed.
The prosecutor and defense attorney agreed to have the judge assess punishment, which is scheduled for Jan. 14.
Earlier Friday:
A Victoria County jury began deliberating a little after noon Friday in a trial for a woman accused of exploiting an 86-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who was under her care.
In the trial, which began Monday, prosecutors have maintained Joanie Martinez Cosper, 41, exploited Myrl Cosper, now 87, and misappropriated between $150,000 and $300,000 of funds and property owned by him in November 2020. Prosecutors said Joanie Cosper took on Myrl Cosper's last name when they were married in November 2020 after the death of the man's previous wife of 64 years.
A Victoria County grand jury had indicted Joanie Cosper on charges of misapplication of financial property and exploitation of an elderly person, which are first- and third-degree felonies, respectively, according to her indictment.
She pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Tuesday afternoon, the jury heard opening statements from Assistant District Attorney Jordan Fries, who prosecuted the case, and Cosper's retained defense attorney, William Patterson, of Pasadena.
After completing witness testimony Friday morning, the jury heard closing arguments from Fries and Patterson.
Patterson said prosecutors spent the week focusing on "side issues" without providing any evidence or testimony showing his client was guilty.
Patterson said records shown by prosecutors did not show the defendant exploited Myrl Cosper. Instead, he said prosecutors merely showed the decisions made by the then-86-year-old stemmed from conflicts within the Cosper family — not the defendant.
That inner-family conflict was brewing long before Joanie Cosper was hired by the family for her services, Patterson said.
Patterson also cast doubt on the conclusions of three different medical professionals who assessed Myrl Cosper, all of whom said the man had different levels of dementia.
The investigation by local law enforcement into the finances was shortsighted, he said.
"(The investigator) said to do the math," he said, producing a dry erase board and writing "do the math" at the top. He then outlined all of the items he said prosecutors and investigators failed to prove, saying Joanie Cosper had not stolen anything. "It is not my job to prove anything. That is their job, and they have not done that."
During his closing argument, Fries told jurors that medical professionals, family members, a bank as well as medical and court records showed how the defendant exploited Myrl Cosper, who was diagnosed with dementia in April 2020.
Fries said "Everything that happened after that point was fraud."
With the defendant in charge of the finances, records show the defendant's husband purchased a new SUV and made many cash and check withdrawals. From July 2020 to December 2020, more than $111,000 was depleted from a bank account, he said.
Cosper paid for a vehicle in cash the same day $28,000 was withdrawn from Myrl Cosper's account. The purchase showed she was guilty of exploitation of an elderly person, Fries said.
That car, Fries said, was also used by another man the defendant had a romantic relationship with.
Joanie Cosper met the couple while she was working at Senior Helpers of Victoria, which provides at-home care for seniors in South Texas, according to the company's website. The defendant left the company after two weeks of employment after she was told employees could not personally work for their clients in addition to their on-the-job responsibilities, Fries said.
After Myrl Cosper and Joanie Cosper got married, changes were made to the man's will to exclude his family, Fries said. In addition,the defendant was added to the deed to their Inez home, which is valued at more than $332,000, according to appraisal district records.
A Victoria County grand jury issued their indictment on Jan 7. A week later, in addition to the misappropriation and exploitation charges, Victoria police arrested her on a warrant charging her with violation of parole, according to online jail records. She has remained in the Victoria County Jail since.
In 2002, the defendant pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison and was later released on parole in 2011, according to court records.
