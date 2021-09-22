A photo of the pool area at Victoria Place Apartments, 701 E. Airline Road. Investigators left the scene of the shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Carolina Hernandez, an apartment manager for the complex.
Authorities identified on Wednesday a man killed in a Victoria apartment shooting the night before. However, many questions about the shooting, which left a second person injured.
Victoria police declined to answer emailed questions about the shooting Wednesday. Questions included those asking the identities of those involved, whether any arrests were made, whether any charges had been filed in relation to the shooting and what happened leading up to the shooting.
Chase writes about crime and courts for the Victoria Advocate. He grew up in the Dallas–Fort Worth area before attending Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.
