Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson followed the recommendation of a grand jury and declined to charge a deputy U.S. marshal who shot an unarmed Victora man in the back, killing him as he ran from a January traffic stop.

Grand jurors determined the shooting was justified because Deputy U.S. Marshal Max Hernandez said he thought a metallic pipe scraper tool in JD Javier Lane’s hand was a pistol, Filley Johnson said on Monday. Earlier this month, a Victoria County grand jury reviewed the shooting and recommended that Filley Johnson’s office not pursue criminal charges against Hernandez.

Lane, 28, had no weapon during the fatal confrontation that occurred amid a Jan. 5 traffic stop at a Victoria intersection, Filley Johnson said.

Many of Lane’s loved ones have criticized the decision by the grand jury and Filley Johnson, saying his death was wholly unjustified.

“It doesn’t add up,” said Miguel Dominguez, who described himself as Lane’s best friend, adding, “They are in the wrong.”

“They automatically assumed he is in the wrong,” said Ana Castillo, a friend of Lane’s. She added she thinks Hernandez killed Lane in part because the deputy U.S. marshal assumed he was armed based on his criminal history and past run-ins with the law.

Lane, Castillo said, had been released from prison but was in the process of turning his life around.

The shooting

About 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, a Wednesday, police and members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force stopped a vehicle carrying Lane near North Ben Jordan Street and Lawndale Avenue. That intersection is near a church and a day care, and Hernandez shot Lane because he thought Lane potentially posed a danger to the public, Filley Johnson said.

Hernandez, who fired once, was the only officer to shoot. Lane was shot in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene despite CPR performed by medical professionals from a nearby clinic.

Hernandez summoned the medical professionals after he was sent to direct traffic, Filley Johnson said.

Before the traffic stop, Lane was considered armed and dangerous because of information authorities received earlier.

Hours before the shooting, a Victoria Police Department detective obtained an arrest warrant accusing Lane of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The arrest warrant was based on 911 calls and interviews that led police to suspect Lane was involved in two armed robberies and an assault the night of Jan. 4.

About 8 p.m., a man arriving home from work was robbed at gunpoint by three men in a small black SUV, according to a timeline provided by Filley Johnson. The driver of the vehicle had a small pistol and was described as a “bald Mexican with tattoos on his face and a red bandana around his neck.”

About 20 minutes later, a man walking to H-E-B to buy milk was robbed and beaten by three men in a black SUV, according to the timeline. The man said he saw a shiny object in one of their hands. That man, who was pistol whipped and suffered a large cut to his scalp, Filley Johnson said, was taken to Citizens Medical Center for treatment.

Less than two hours later, about 10 p.m., police received a 911 call from a person on Bottom Street who said there were men in a small black SUV who had been shooting guns in the neighborhood.

Then about midnight, a 911 caller told police a man, whom they identified by name as JD Javier Lane, had come to their home with two others and beaten up their boyfriend, according to the timeline. The caller told police the men were in a small black SUV and one of the guns they had was a silver .25-caliber pistol.

Just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 5, police located a small black SUV with a black T-shirt covering the rear license plate. Police spoke with the owner and corroborated information provided in the previous incidents, Filley Johnson said.

Investigation and grand jury

The Texas Rangers conducted an independent investigation into the shooting. The findings of that investigation were shared with the grand jury, who decided Hernandez was justified in fatally shooting Lane. As a result, she said, her office will take no further actions in the case.

Filley Johnson shared the grand jury’s findings with Lane’s family before she released the information publicly on Monday, she said.

If the grand jury had decided Hernandez’s actions were unjustified, her office would have presented a case for murder to a grand jury.

In their deliberation, grand jurors used an “objective reasonableness standard” established by the 1989 Supreme Court case Graham v. Connor. The three elements of the standard include the severity of the crime at issue, whether the suspect posed an immediate threat and whether the suspect is actively resisting arrest or attempting to evade.

Filley Johnson said all three of the standard’s elements were met.

When authorities stopped the vehicle carrying Lane at a parking lot on Ben Jordan Street, Lane jumped from the vehicle and ran across four lanes of traffic. He was chased by Hernandez and other officers.

During the chase, Hernandez saw a silver metallic object that would later turn out to be the pipe scraper, a tool meant to be used with drug paraphernalia.

Justice

Some of those who knew Lane said Monday they perceive the grand jury’s findings and district attorney’s decision as an injustice.

Like Dominguez and Castillo, Victoria resident Rose Castillo said she thinks Lane was killed in part because authorities profiled him as a criminal.

“JD was a Mexican coming out of prison, tattooed up,” said Castillo, who described herself as a kind of “aunt” to Lane although they were technically not related. “The way they see it is another criminal coming off the streets.”

She also wonders whether members of the grand jury were biased against Lane. She said she thinks some in the Victoria community do carry prejudices against people like Lane.

Lane had convictions in Victoria County for organized criminal activity, assault causing bodily injury to a family member and bail jumping and failure to appear, according to court records.

But Lane had paid for those crimes, and he was moving forward with his life, said Rose Castillo and Ana Castillo. Rose Casillo said just because a person is intoxicated, it does not justify their death at the hands of law enforcement.

For them, Lane’s death reveals double standards and injustice within local law enforcement.

“There are others who run with guns and drugs, and they don’t get shot,” Ana Castillo said.