Firefighters extinguished a fire inside an apartment unit at Autumn Park early Thursday morning. 

Nobody was reported injured, but two pet dogs died from smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

Early morning fire at Autumn Park Apartments
Firefighters check the attic spaces for signs of fire early Thursday morning at the 1200 block of the Autumn Park apartments in Victoria.

Firefighters were dispatched to the apartment complex, 4405 N. Navarro St., at 3:33 a.m., said Fire Marshal Tom Legler. The fire was reported by neighbors and was controlled within about five minutes of firefighters' arrival. 

Legler said the fire was accidental and started in the unit's kitchen although his office was still determining the exact sequence of events that led to the blaze.

Damage was confined to the unit in which the fire started, Legler said. Smoke and heat caused damage throughout the unit, and the flames damaged cabinets above the stove.

Firefighters talk outside of the 1400 block of the Autumn Park apartments after quelling a fire in the 1200 block early Thursday morning in Victoria.

