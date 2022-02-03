Firefighters extinguished a fire inside an apartment unit at Autumn Park early Thursday morning.
Nobody was reported injured, but two pet dogs died from smoke inhalation, fire officials said.
Firefighters were dispatched to the apartment complex, 4405 N. Navarro St., at 3:33 a.m., said Fire Marshal Tom Legler. The fire was reported by neighbors and was controlled within about five minutes of firefighters' arrival.
Legler said the fire was accidental and started in the unit's kitchen although his office was still determining the exact sequence of events that led to the blaze.
Damage was confined to the unit in which the fire started, Legler said. Smoke and heat caused damage throughout the unit, and the flames damaged cabinets above the stove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.