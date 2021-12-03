A Victoria County jury imposed a 99-year prison sentence after less than an hour of deliberation on Friday, the fifth day of testimony for a man accused of shooting a 71-year-old Victoria man to death in 2019.
The verdict came more than three years after the victim's death. The trial was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed further after the state and defense discovered a criminal justice activist closely allied with the defendant’s family was in contact with the defendant without the knowledge of either party.
Christopher Isador Varela Jr., 29, was accused of shooting Melvin Louis Fabian, a Victoria resident who was found dead with gunshot wounds on Feb. 3, 2019. Varela was arrested in Fort Bend County almost three weeks after the shooting and later indicted on charges of murder and tampering with evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
The state’s closing argument hinged on DNA and ballistics testing and testimony from law enforcement officials, medical professionals and a co-defendant, Sarah Delette Sturm-Cisneros, who is also charged with murder and evidence tampering.
Sturm-Cisneros, a 36-year-old Bloomington resident who was one of three arrested in a SWAT operation a week after the shooting, testified this week she was present at the time of the shooting and that Varela was the triggerman. She is also charged with the murder of Fabian.
Her charges were still pending as of Friday, with a motions hearing scheduled for Tuesday, according to court records.
Addressing the jury, Filley Johnson and Assistant District Attorney Arnold Hayden, who was second chair, said the shooting took place after Varela kicked down the door to Fabian’s unit at Miori Place Apartments, 3008 Miori Lane, and fired a 9mm handgun three times through that door, striking him.
DNA evidence placing him at the scene, ballistics and the discovery of boots worn by Varela proved he was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the state argued.
“People lie. Science does not,” Filley Johnson said during her closing argument while scrolling through a PowerPoint displaying the evidence collected.
The tampering with physical evidence charge against Varela stems from those boots and a firearm that was hidden in Goliad County in the weeks after the shooting.
The boots came up again in a jailhouse phone conversation presented to the jury between Varela and Anna Harris, the criminal justice activist in contact with Varela and his family unbeknownst to prosecutors or his attorney. While Verela was in custody at the jail, their conversation was recorded. Filley Johnson played a recording of the call, which had Varela describing a pair of boots, which matched mud tracks left at the scene of the shooting.
In August, when Varela was initially set to go to trial, Filley Johnson and Neal Connors, a Beeville attorney representing Varela, agreed to postpone the trial after discovering Harris had been in contact with the defendant without their knowledge, according to court documents.
Filley Johnson played another recording where Varela came to jail visitation to speak with Sturm-Cisneros while she was in jail. In that conversation, he says he knows she did not shoot Fabian.
Next came the closing argument for defense, where Connors used his time to cast doubt on whether Varela was the one to pull the trigger. Instead, he said Sturm-Cisneros was more likely the culprit.
“The state established that this gun killed Fabian, but what is not clear is who used it,” he said, citing conflicting witness testimony about who was holding the gun at the time of the shooting. "It's an open question."
Connors also pointed to an arrest affidavit for Sturm-Cisneros, wherein she confesses to the shooting.
“The state does not have to prove motive, but (Sturm-Cisneros) had the idea. She had the inspiration,” he said. “One could say it was likely her who did it.”
Rebutting Conners, Filley Johnson said Sturm-Cisneros’ testimony was only necessary insofar as to allow jurors to corroborate the scientific evidence with her story, which she said points to Valera.
“If you do not believe (Varela shot Fabian) — though I believe the evidence speaks for itself — he is still liable for murder for being there,” she said.
After the jury returned a guilty verdict, the state and defense began calling witnesses for sentencing.
Filley Johnson called Jail Administrator Capt. Charles Williamson, who testified about a postcard Varela attempted to send to another inmate. A written note on the postcard showed Varela asking the inmate to have someone “killed on sight” after getting out of jail.
Filley Johnson used the letter and details about his previous convictions, which included a 2012 conviction for assaulting his son’s mother, to argue Varela would not be capable of rehabilitation, especially after committing “such a senseless act of violence” that “hurt every family involved.”
“This is not his first rodeo,” she said to jurors. “It needs to be his last.”
Conners called Varela's mother and father to the stand, who testified to their oldest son’s upbringing. They said he was never the same after a high school football injury that left him with reoccurring seizures and health problems, expressing hope he would be “mentally checked out” in prison.
Conners requested a 25-year sentence for Varela.
However, after less than an hour of deliberation, the jurors issued a 99-year sentence for murder and a 20-year sentence for tampering with evidence with intent to impair an investigation. The sentences will be served at the same time.
Members of Varela's family, who were present for a majority of the trial, and Conners declined to comment on the trial or the sentencing.
