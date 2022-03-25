A Victoria criminal justice advocate is facing charges accusing her of lying in court.
On March 17, Anna Harris, 39, was indicted on aggravated perjury, a third-degree felony, by a Victoria County grand jury, according to court records released Friday. On March 16, she also was charged with perjury, a Class A misdemeanor.
Her aggravated perjury charge stems from an accusation that she falsely testified “I have a bachelor’s in criminal justice and a master’s” on March 3, 2021, according to the indictment. Her perjury charge accuses her of making additional false statements about her degrees on Dec. 2, 2021, according to the charging document.
On Friday, Harris’ attorney Rueben Cartwright defended his client, saying the truth would eventually emerge.
“My client is not guilty of any of these charges, and we are looking forward to our day in court,” Cartwright said.
Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said in a statement she could not comment about the case’s specifics, but she added that the accusations are serious.
“Our office is committed to preserving the integrity of the criminal justice system in Victoria County,” Filley Johnson said in an email. “The bedrock of a court proceeding is the confidence we place in witnesses who swear that they will testify truthfully. Individuals who do not tell the truth under oath undermine the public’s confidence in our justice system and that cannot be tolerated.”
In her misdemeanor charge, Harris is accused of saying she holds a bachelor’s degree from “Tarleton” and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Texas A&M Kingsville.
But according to prosecutors, Harris does not have a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree in criminal justice, and she does not hold college degrees from either Tarleton State University or Texas A&M Kingsville.
Cartwright disputed those claims, saying Harris does in fact have bachelor’s and master’s degrees, but he declined to answer further questions about where she obtained the degrees.
“I don’t want to get into the specifics. We are going to argue those points,” he said.
At least some of the statements Harris’ is accused of lying about factored into decisions made by a court.
On March 3, 2021, a court used the statements about her credentials to determine whether she was suitable to transfer a defendant to a mental health facility. The court documents do not provide more details about the context relating to her misdemeanor perjury charge.
Harris is the executive director and founder of JUST-US Participatory Defense, according to its website. She had said she started the organization after a close friend was charged with manslaughter in Bastrop County.
Harris previously told the Victoria Advocate that she had a master’s degree in criminal justice for a story published in September.
In July, she filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Justin Marr, Filley Johnson and an unidentified Victoria County deputy.
Filley Johnson said local law enforcement officers began looking into Harris’ background “long before the situation that gave rise to the federal lawsuit.” Filley Johnson declined to discuss when authorities began the investigation.
After the lawsuit was filed, the investigation was referred to the Texas Rangers to avoid the appearance of impropriety, she said.
That federal lawsuit came after Harris was temporarily banned from the Victoria County Courthouse by District Judge Eli Garza after she made a Tik-Tok video in an upstairs courtroom. On the same day she filed the lawsuit, Harris was arrested on a misdemeanor traffic charge, which was later dismissed.
The lawsuit since been settled.
