When Trey Anderson took over as Victoria College's athletic director, he wanted to provide an athletic identity that tied the Victoria and Crossroads communities to the junior college.
That meant putting an emphasis on establishing relationships with local schools by any means necessary.
“My plan was to ensure that we as a program were engaged with the community,” Anderson said, “and that they were able to identify themselves through us as well as us through them. That was a big focus.”
One of the first relationships Anderson, 33, established was with Victoria ISD athletic director Spencer Gantt.
As they began building a rapport with each other, they began to talk about facility size and the potential to host NJCAA events.
“We sat down and met, and I got a really good feel for the direction he wanted to go,” Gantt said. “Obviously, he wants to move their program forward just like I’m trying to do here. VISD has been a partner with Victoria College academically. So, we’re always looking for ways to help athletics and it was kind of a no-brainer.”
That partnership is about to take a step forward as VC, with help from VISD and the city of Victoria, filed a bid on Friday to host the 2023 NJCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament.
If selected, 12 teams would compete for a national championship at VISD’s District Event Center. Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois, hosted the tournament in 2022.
VC filed a bid to host the 2023 NJCAA Region XIV men’s and women’s tournaments, but lost out to Tyler Junior College.
As of Tuesday, Anderson was unaware whether any other entity had filed a bid with the governing body of junior college athletics.
The NJCAA has yet to respond to a request for comment.
“I want athletics to be an identity that people can look to as the face of our city,” Anderson said. “I want athletics to have that foothold. I’m going to continue to be aggressive and try to find ways to bring income not just to our institution, but to our city, as well.”
Picking a site
The 1,700-seat DEC has been in need of repairs to its locker room plumbing to become a viable venue across all competition levels, prep and college.
Currently, there are no showers or bathrooms available in the dressing rooms of the venue
With Stroman Middle School set to move full-time to the Liberty Academy campus, those repairs will be made by the time the new school year starts in August, Gantt said.
Knowing the necessary repairs will be made in time for the proposed tournament is what made the bid possible.
“Part of keeping Stoman here was we’ve got to fix those pipes and get running water again,” Gantt said. “It’s my understanding that that is in the works, and it will be done before the start of the school next year. Once that’s established, we’ll have everything we need to pull off a tournament like that.”
Anderson told Gantt about the potential for the Region XIV bid and the two were on the same page immediately.
The DEC has two practice courts attached and, under the proposed bid, East, West and St. Joseph High Schools, as well as the YMCA, would serve as practice facilities for the 12-team tournament.
“I know some of the renovations they’re doing will be integral in hosting events,” Anderson said. “The Events Center has a practice space where teams can go when we have these events. … The DEC is going to be, I think, a major opportunity for us.”
In addition to VISD’s help with a venue, the city of Victoria provided an assist with a letter detailing how the city would aid the NJCAA in putting on the tournament from saving hotel rooms to generating visibility for the tournament.
“The Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau is dedicated to assisting Victoria College and the NJCAA to the best of our abilities for this tournament,” the letter read, in part. “We have strong ties with our hotels and regularly offer them the opportunity to provide room blocks and/or discounted special rates for community events, including sports events, as well as the opportunity to serve as exclusive host hotels for selected events.”
The city has experience with events such as the TAAF Winter Games, the annual Claud Jacobs Invitational golf tournament hosted by UHV and many other youth sporting events.
“The City of Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau is ready to assist this potential tournament and provide them with a warm welcome and the incredible hospitality that Victoria is known for,” said Visitors Bureau Director Joel Novosad. “We will gladly prepare welcome bags with promo items and information materials, establish discounts and engagement opportunities for event participants at local restaurants, retailers and attractions, and work to raise awareness in the community for the NJCAA 2023 DIII Men’s Basketball Championship.”
Seeing green
It’s no secret that any of the NJCAA tournaments can generate an influx of revenue to a city.
For the larger 24-team, six-day Division I women’s basketball tournament, the City of Lubbock estimated an annual economic impact of $1.8 million, according to a 2016 report by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
“As Victoria strives to position ourselves in the sports tourism field, having a cornerstone event such as the NJCAA in our community would help anchor us in an ever-growing market and attract attention from other event owners,” said Victoria Sports Tourism Manager Michelle Myers.
Should Victoria succeed in its bid, the door would be open to hosting future regional and national championships.
“These tournaments are major financial opportunities for every institution that has an opportunity to host and every city,” Anderson said. “When I look out, I see hundreds of family-owned or national restaurants, dozens of hotels and the countless amount of businesses we have. Everything I see is a potential for continued growth for the city. So as I continue to just go out into the community and continue to meet the leaders at the city level. It’s … important to know that we as a college are supportive of the city of Victoria, and I want athletics to be that identity people can look to as the face of our sports.”
