The Victoria region's economic-development organization gave itself an attaboy and also looked to the coming year at its final weekly meeting of 2022.

Victoria Economic Development Corp. President Jonas Titas told participants in the Victoria Partnership business and government group there were several successes in bringing businesses and jobs to the Crossroads in 2022, its 40th year in operation.

"Our main focus is to provide that utmost level of customer service, and and we'll never turn somebody down or say sorry. No, that's not what we do," Titas told the group in a city building downtown. "We like to be with anybody throughout all steps of the process. And it's not just you know, the Caterpillars. We work with a lot of mom and pops. We work with a lot of folks that have what they think might be little simple questions or, or be a waste of somebody's time. And that's never the case. Our role is to make the process for creating jobs in the Victoria region as easy as possible and try, and no task is too large or too small for us."

To that end, the agency help attract two Caterpillar suppliers to the area. Bo/Gar Enterprises of Illinois recently purchased the former Burnett Customs building at 5416 SW Moody St. and will use the 12,000-square-foot facility to maintain its relationship as a parts supplier for Caterpillar. In August, VictTec, another Caterpillar supplier, broke ground across from the heavy-equipment manufacturer on Lone Tree Road.

It also helped connect the Port of Victoria's new Texas Logistics Center with First Ammonia. First Ammonia plans to develop one of the world's first commercial-scale green ammonia production facilities at the port.

In addition, the nonprofit also worked with Caterpillar to hold the annual supplier summit conference in Victoria, where businesses from around the world gathered. He said it was a good way to showcase all that the region has to offer.

"We had over 200 company representatives from across the world, the Indian subcontinent; all over Asia, Taiwan, Korea, Japan; Europe, and Latin America as well, here in Victoria, looking at opportunities to add, invest in our region, and create operations that will provide parts and products for the Caterpillar facility," he said. "Caterpillar is really leaning on their suppliers to be closer to the facility, because these OEMs, or original equipment manufacturers, have struggled throughout the pandemic with all these supply-chain crises. And they really want to be able to to have easier access to the things that they need."

The VEDC also signed the city of Edna as an economic partner, in addition to other communities in the Crossroads. The Victoria Regional Airport, too, signed on as a strategic partner, even though Titas pointed out the VEDC already represented the airport through its relationship with Victoria County.

"We're trying to help bring this region together so that we can speak with one voice. … You know, if you're able to represent a larger area, you have more to throw away at opportunities," he said.

Titas said the airport is one of few places large structures could be located with infrastructure in place.

"The airport has about 600 acres around it of potential greenfield that can be redeveloped that has all utilities going to it. … This is a great option that's going to be our future industrial park," he said.

The port, too, launched its Texas Logistics Center this year. It is comprised of over 2,000 acres with direct access to the Victoria Barge Canal, a heavy haul road and rail services. Zinc Resources was the first business to open there, also this year, he noted.

Titas said more businesses are looking at the port, at the airport's property and elsewhere in the region.

Looking ahead to the new year, he said bringing jobs to the region is the VEDC's main focus.

He said three projects, with code names like Nemo and Roo, could bring over 1,000 jobs to the area and investment in the Crossroads over over $5 billion.

"Workforce is the biggest driver of economic development right now," he said. "We're cognizant of that. And we want to work with all partners, and we want to be the best at training people and and creating, you know, legacy employees in the state of Texas."