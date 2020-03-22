Two people were transported to a hospital Saturday night after the vehicle they were riding in struck a power pole, knocking it over and causing a power outage, according to Victoria police officials.
They were in a Toyota Sequoia southbound in the 1300 block of John Stockbauer Drive at the interection of Kingwood Drive at 7:26 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the road and hit the pole, said senior officer Daniel Rodriguez of the Victoria Police Department.
I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.